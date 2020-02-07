Whanganui Residents Save Thousands By Reducing Travel And Working Locally

When Karen Winchcombe calculated how much she spent on gas to get to Palmerston North over seven years, the total was $ 43,000.

It was enough to make her “hit the wall while driving”.

Winchcombe is one of the many in the growing trend of people giving up the 73 km and one hour journey to return to work in Whanganui.

The 2018 census identified that about 2% of Whanganui’s workforce went to work elsewhere in the region compared to 2013, where about 5% commuted.

The number of people commuting between Whanganui and Palmerston North dropped by 46%, from 318 in 2013 to 171 in 2018.

Having first worked in Palmerston North, Winchcombe met her husband, who was based in Whanganui, and decided to move to River City.

But still seeking to advance her career as an executive assistant to a CEO, she ended up in Palmerston North because Whanganui was limited in these roles.

Winchcombe said the opportunities came with the ride, which meant that she often found herself physically tired.

“The daily commutes are very tiring and you feel this horrible glare from the sun – there were times when the early winter sun came home, the sun was really bad.”

“I have found that physically over the years my sport has decreased and when I got tired I often apologized and I was always pretty sporty.”

She said that if she was not organized enough, she would start to run out of time to enjoy activities outside of work.

More and more residents of Whanganui are saying no to the hour-long commute to work in Palmerston North because more jobs are becoming available in their city. Photo / Zaryd Wilson

Last October, Winchcombe took on the position of executive assistant at St George’s School in Whanganui.

Now, she spends $ 100 on gas every few weeks instead of every week and enjoys being able to prioritize her free time.

Hannah Kelly of Whanganui and Partners said that population growth and increased media attention to affordable housing in Whanganui demonstrate that Whanganui is considered to be a very attractive place to live.

“These data show us that Whanganui is also an attractive place to work. People can pursue the career they want here.”

She attributes this to an increase in the number and range of jobs available in Whanganui.

“In 2019, Whanganui had 20,168 jobs filled,” said Kelly.

“This is a 2% increase from 2018. Nationally, job growth was 1.9%, so our local economy is doing well in terms of job creation. “

Kelly said that technology is also making remote work more viable, which means more locals could access their work more easily instead of traveling to big cities.

“Given current trends, our economy is likely to continue to open up new opportunities for our residents. We expect to see more and more people starting both their families and their careers in Whanganui.”

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said the data was good news for Whanganui.

“This means that more people are spending more time enjoying Whanganui’s quality lifestyle and producing fewer programs, and while the economy is fairly dynamic and there may be more availability jobs, you never know with the economy, but as long as it’s there, I’m glad they ‘make choices that will benefit their lifestyle. “

He said that last year there was a strong uptake of businesses, many of which were independent traders, mostly self-employed, which would complement the data.

The president of the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce, Glenda Brown, said that the chamber welcomed the statistics, which corresponded to what its members were experiencing.

“It is clear from the data that Whanganui’s economy is growing, with more and more jobs and business opportunities,” said Mr. Brown.

“This offers a positive alternative to those living in Whanganui with access to local job opportunities. We expect this to continue to increase in the immediate future as we take advantage of the buoyancy of the market and the awareness national that Whanganui is an affordable alternative to big cities to live and operate commercial activities.

“Whanganui being a smart city is certainly connected to the rest of the country digitally and can offer the best technology to be able to work from home.

“We often discuss” what will the future office look like? “and we can see a trend forming for people who can work from co-working spaces – Whanganui is privileged to have some – or from their own homes. This is a great aspect that residents from Whanganui can appreciate if their place of work is other than in our region. “

