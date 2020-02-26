[‘What a Fiasco’: CBS Information and Moderators Panned For ‘Disaster’ Debate]

By
Kay Koch
-

A person of the clearest takeaways on social media throughout the South Carolina Democratic discussion is CBS didn’t provide the best display.

The community gained criticism for its handling of the debate, the messiness of the exchanges, and the type of questions questioned. Critics involved the campaign of Bernie Sanders:

The common consensus was similarly harsh. CNN’s Brian Stelter pointed out some named the debate a “disaster.”