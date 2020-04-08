WHAT-A-WEDNESDAY! When veteran actress Waheeda Rehman said that Dilip Kumar was not brave

Waheeda Rehman is a true Bollywood legend who has made films with renowned megastars like Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt and Guru Dutt. But in a recent interview, the actress made a rash statement about Bollywood’s first superstar.

Waheeda Rehman said that Dilip Saheb was a wonderful co-star but he was not a brave actor when it comes to choosing a movie and choosing an actress. Opening at Filmfare, Wah Da said, “Dilip Kumar is a great, great actor. He was a co-star co-star. I had Dil Diya Dar with him (१ 66 6666), Ram and Shyam (१ 67 6767) and Man (१ 68 6868). ) Was fun to do. But I don’t think he was brave. He always played safe. He only works with top heroines, well-known music directors … Thematically, he plays safe. “

The veteran continued, “When I was doing Satyajit Rai’s Abhiyan (१ 62) 2), he said,” Wahid, help me. Please put a word on my behalf to Dilip Kumar. I want to work with him. ” But sadly, he did not show interest. What a combination and what made him! “

Well, that was definitely a rather shocking statement. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar is currently locked up with his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu.

Waheeda Rahman and Dilip Kumar had worked on many hit films like Ram Hir Shyam, Torch and Man.

