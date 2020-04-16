What about your relationship?

Whoever they want Ben Affleck The dates are related to an illicit interest in the tabloid, but their romance with the latest Hollywood girl Ana de Armas drove the racks of grocery magazines into a frenzy. The two met in the deep-water setting, though their relationship was not made official until earlier this year.

Even before they were both official, the tabloids dined on the deep-water stars with claims that the two were secretly dating. A Women’s Day report stated that Affleck and Arms went “through a string of secret dates” in August 2019. The alleged tipster who spoke to the outlet said Affleck “can’t wait to start shooting so he has an excuse to spend. 12 hours a day with Ana. ” Gossip Cop However, he found some contradictory evidence.

Jennifer Garner’s alleged reaction

By March 2020, it was clear that tabloid speculation was getting it right, but they set the trigger too early. Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, has her own opinion on their new romance, if you have to believe the corpses.

Heat reported that the Alias ​​actress was angry with her ex dating Ana de Armas. A source told the publication that Garner felt “used” by Affleck once news of his new relationship was over. “She feels completely used by Ben to fix her image and promote her movie (The Way Back),” the alleged source snapped. “While he was giving all these interviews, saying how much he regretted hurting her, he was having fun with Ana.” Gossip Cop I did not believe this instance this source of confidence and easily removed this tall tale.

It has also been alleged that Garner banned Ben Affleck from introducing Ana de Armas the three children of the previous couple. Life & Style claimed that Affleck asked for Garner’s permission to arrange a meeting, but Garner refused. An alleged tipster told the jail: “There is a chance that if Jen does not give in, Ben will introduce the children to Ana and” accidentally forget “to mention him.” It didn’t sound true Gossip Cop, so we examined the rumor and found out what was really going on.

Touch echoed that report, arguing that Garner did not want Affleck to introduce his children to Arms. “Jen doesn’t want to interrupt things, allowing different women to come in and out of her life,” a source said. Having already busted this wrong narrative, Gossip Cop experienced zero difficulty proving that this recycled tale was wrong.

Life & Style is not afraid to make things wrong, which is why the outlet reported that Jennifer Garner told Ben Affleck that Ana de Armas was using it to bring fame. “Jen just wants the best for Ben,” an alleged source insisted, “and his gut is telling him that Ana is using him to become more famous.” Gossip Cop considered this statement undeniably false for too many reasons to list here, although we delve into the evidence in the original article.

Pregnancy and babies for Ana de Armas

Now that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were official, the tabloids decided it was time for the pregnancy rumors to start. According to a dubious source who spoke to NW, the No Time To Die actress was practicing an “obvious” baby during her trip to Costa Rica with Affleck. “Sure a baby would be fast, but these two fell hard on each other,” the unnamed source said. Gossip Cop it had something up its sleeve that unraveled the whole story.

The store’s lies continued next week when she reported that not only was Arms pregnant, but that she and Affleck were hunting home together. “No one can believe that Ana is already on the hunt,” said a so-called “insider.” “It’s almost what confirms the pregnancy conversation right now,” the suspicious source added. Another flamboyant story for which he had no fight Gossip Cop to weaken.

Possible tearing and reappearance of Ben Affleck

Because of Ben Affleck’s history of alcoholism, the tables also love to state that his relationship with Ana de Armas will lead to her relapse. Most outlets, such as the nationally discredited enquirer, hide behind Affleck’s so-called “friends” claiming that they feared the actor would fall during his romance with de Armas. “You really shouldn’t be committed to any relationship until you have at least one year of sobriety under your belt; at least not in the eyes of sponsors and other friends in recovery,” a suspicious source explained. Gossip Cop I had no choice but to go straight to our weapons to defuse this beam.

Allegedly more “friends” from Affleck spoke to In Touch about their fears that the actor would produce again if Ana de Armas broke her heart. “If Ana breaks Ben’s heart, friends are worried she may spiral back and end up in rehab,” said the center source, who also mentioned that there were problems with Affleck moving too fast in the relationship. Gossip Cop he found several pieces of evidence that directly demonstrated this false narrative.

Problems in paradise for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas?

No celebrity romance is complete without allegations of brawl tables. National Enquirer reported in April 2020 that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were already fighting. An “spy” for the exit alleged that the two had their “big bang” while they were taking a walk. “They marketed some very sharp words, and the rest of the time together was extremely icy.” The article came up with new conspiracy theories about the couple’s future, which they only gave Gossip Cop the ammo we needed to ruin this fantasy tale.

This same departure took place next week by reporting that Affleck and de Armas “kissed and made up” after the alleged fight. The outing referred to the so-called reconciliation as an “initial turn,” just trying to cover its tracks. Gossip Cop he didn’t hesitate to call this post his dirty deal.

Overweight love story

Some tabloids, perhaps realizing that it’s hard to say that there are problems in paradise with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas who are so happy with each other in public, have led to bizarre stories about how good the relationship is. Star mistakenly reported that Ben Affleck was showering Ana de Armas with expensive gifts, like a new sports car, for her birthday. An alleged outlet tip claimed Affleck had already “spent thousands on designer jewelry and clothing” for the Knives Out actress. Gossip Cop contacted a trusted source, who gave us the information we needed to remove this blatantly fake article.

This same publication also reported that Affleck and de Armas had double appointments with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. “They met for dinner several times and all four took it seriously,” an unnamed source told the Center. “Gisele loves Ana, and they take a walk in Spanish while Ben talks to Tom.” Gossip Cop discovered a wealth of information that showed this story to be completely false.

Since this romance between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck is still unfolding, there will be no more false stories appearing on the boards about the relationship of the two. Gossip Cop it will be on hand to bust those bad players and their fake stories whenever the opportunity arises.