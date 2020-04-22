What Ansel Elgort’s Naked Instagram Pictures Tell About His Family Talent

Ansel Elgort has earned himself a reputation as a film critic for the likes of Gen and former candidate for Timothée Chalamet for high school theater, but it also comes from a very creative family. Men acting, Arthur Elgort, is a director and videographer who is best known for his surreal and sexy images in Vogue. (He also sponsored the Vanity Fair.)

The Elgort house in Manhattan is supposed to be an art establishment – Ansel’s two brothers are now photographers and film directors for the most part – and Ansel, whose Instagram has changed and confused fans. for years, clearly also received a little of his father’s courage. Elder Elgort’s own Instagram feed is shown with pictures of his son dancing, playing music, and hanging out.

The two seem to have secured a place to stay together at a family home in Southampton from a spinal cord closure and have begun the search for the last of their great ideas, if you order from Ansel’s Instagram. On Tuesday, Ansel posted a nude photo of himself in the shower, along with a sign-up label “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO” and a link to raise money for a Brooklyn restaurant that provided editors. pain before free meals during coronavirus infection.

The picture was gone within a few hours, but Ansel quickly explained in his Insta Story, which is worth a full review:

Hey, guys. I just want to say thanks a lot. Everyone earns a lot of money. I don’t know how much of this came from, you know, the announcement – but like so many people have posted for the past few hours, so thank you so much. Looks like it was worth it.

Unfortunately Instagram told me I gotta put my post up because it’s naked. So I’m going to take it away. Maybe I’ll revise that version a bit higher, how about that? Sorry about that, Instagram, sorry if I offended someone, but we did a good thing.

And my dad took pictures, by the way. He got angry, and he said I should give him a name.

