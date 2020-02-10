What are coronavirus symptoms?

Countries and businesses are preparing for an impact as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues to spread fear worldwide.

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned in Geneva that there have been “cases” of people who transmit the coronavirus even though they have not visited China.

“The discovery of a small number of cases could indicate greater prevalence in other countries,” he said, adding, “In short, we may only see the tip of the iceberg.”

The outbreak has prompted major technology companies to withdraw from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain, including Amazon and Sony – which concerned “the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees”.

In response, the conference has implemented a number of security measures, including a ban on participants from the Chinese province of Hubei.

In Britain, the UK Department of Health and Social Affairs officially described the coronavirus Monday as “a serious and imminent threat” after a British citizen evacuated from Wuhan, China, “threatened to leave quarantine”.

“The risk to the public has not changed. This is a legal term that we announced earlier this morning as part of changes to make it easier for health professionals to do their jobs, ”the department said in a statement. “The NHS is well prepared to deal with #Coronavirus.”

On a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan, Indian crew members recorded a video asking the Indian government to intervene and rescue them.

“We will all be infected very soon,” said the crew member Binay Kumar Sarkarwho said they were all “afraid of who will be next”.

What are the symptoms of the coronavirus? According to the CDC:

For confirmed infections with 2019-nCoV, the reported diseases ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people who were seriously ill and died. Symptoms can include:

fever

to cough

shortness of breath

CDC currently assumes that the symptoms of 2019-nCoV can appear as early as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure. This is based on the incubation period of MERS viruses.

For the latest updates to the situation map, see the 2019 Novel Coronavirus CDC website.

