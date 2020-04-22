Doctors discovered a new symptom of COVID-19 caused by a new coronavirus, informally referred to as “COVID toes”.

The presence of a purple or blue lesion on a patient’s feet and toes confuses infectious disease experts.

“They are typically painful to the touch and can have a hot burning sensation,” said Dr. Ebbing Lautenbach, head of infectious disease at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

What doctors said to be the most interesting about “COVID toes” is that they occur in COVID-19 patients who have no other symptoms. Similarly, taste and odor losses were associated with COVID-19 among otherwise asymptomatic patients in American Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery and ENT UK in late March.

“This is a manifestation that happens in the early stages of the disease, meaning you have this first, then you progress,” Lautenbach said. “Sometimes this can be the first clue that they have a PAYMENT when they have no other symptoms.”

Some people’s “COVID toes” may disappear in a week – 10 days, but others progress to respiratory symptoms, he said.

The new symptom occurs in more children and young adults than in any other age group. Ebbing suggested that this may be because children and young adults have a better immune system.

According to Ebbing, Italian doctors found COVID toes in March. When experts were notified of the strange symptom, they began to identify more and more cases in the United States.

There are two ongoing hypotheses about what can cause “COVID toes.” One possible explanation, Ebbing said, is that there is an inflammatory response that is more local to the patient’s feet and toes. Or it could be a blood clot.

“The short answer is that no one knows,” he said.

Susan Wilcox, head of the emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital, saw the purple lesions of the most critically ill COVID patients and suspected it was purpura fulminans. This happens when a serious infection causes inflammation in the body that forms small blood vessels inside the toes, finger and even the nose, he explained.

Wilcox said this is most common in patients who develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, most of whom die from severe, systemic inflammation.

“You may be infected, and then your body will release a cascade of inflammation,” he said. “In many ways, it’s beneficial, but sometimes it can be either too much, so inflammation can lead to your own harm.”

Wilcox said he saw this happen in cases of viral pneumonia or bad flu, so it was not surprising when he saw it in COVID-19 patients.

While experts learn more about the disease and its relationship to “COVID toes,” Ebbing said plenty of caution and low suspicion prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Although patients with “COVID toes” are more likely to have a negative test for COVID-19 because the virus is in its earliest stages, he said patients should be quarantined at home and closely monitored for the development of symptoms.

