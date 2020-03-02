what-are-florida’s-topic-parks-executing-about-coronavirus?

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Central Florida topic parks are reinforcing cleaning methods, proscribing vacation and intently monitoring updates as fears about the distribute of coronavirus, or COVID-19, increase.

Gov. Ron DeSantis explained Monday two people analyzed positive for the coronavirus in Tampa Bay.

A spokesperson from LEGOLAND Florida Vacation resort, which is situated in Winter Haven, told eight On Your Aspect it is a prime precedence.

“We have restricted worker journey to greater possibility nations, carried out enhanced cleaning regimes at our attractions and informed our teams of coronavirus indications as perfectly as the value of fantastic hygiene procedures,” the spokesperson claimed in a assertion.

SeaWorld Orlando, which shares homeowners with Busch Gardens in Tampa, launched the pursuing assertion:

“In issues pertaining to public wellness, our parks take way from the Florida Office of Health and Facilities for Condition Handle (CDC). We use demanding sanitation benchmarks across our parks and will go on to collaborate with wellness officers, keep track of the condition for modifications and will act accordingly.”

Walt Disney Globe did not react to 8 On Your Side’s request for remark. But Usa Currently noted Disney Globe instructed its cast customers who not too long ago returned from Italy to keep household out of an “abundance of warning.”

Universal Orlando Resort mentioned it is ready to “act if required.”

“We are communicating with our staff associates and reinforcing our ideal-follow health and cleanliness procedures. We are also educating them on primary preventive measures,” wrote a Common Orlando Resort spokesperson in a statement.

News Channel eight spoke to persons outside Legoland in Wintertime Haven about their options to go to sites with huge crowds, like topic parks.