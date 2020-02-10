What are the best bets for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II?

Ringside 10/02/2020

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II – On Saturday, February 22nd, the highly anticipated heavyweight fight has been the focus of attention at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for years.

Undefeated WBC champion Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) will once again compete against former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Tyson Fury, who holds an undefeated 29-0-1 record (20 KOs) , self.

The two originally met in December 2018 and fought for a tie in which Wilder could keep his championship belt.

The chances for the second tilt are almost equal. Anger is a small favorite in almost every online sports betting and ranges from -110 to -118. Wilder’s chances are between +100 and -115.

Based on the style and outcome of the first fight, there are a few second round bets that look good value for money.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II – Best Bet 1: Over 10.5 rounds (-140)

Anger is not known for its knockout power. He controlled the early parts of the first fight with his long push. Despite the claim that he leaves early, his best plan of attack is to keep Wilder away as much as possible.

The main threat to the under is Wilder who is knocking out. The bronze bomber ended all but two of his 43 career battles. He came in a whisper when he finished the first fight in the 12th and last round, and connected to a massive left hook, which everyone saw had ended the fight.

But Fury got up. There is a big chance that Wilder won’t land such a clean shot again – Fury is one of the best defensive heavyweights of all time – and even if Wilder lands another huge shot, Fury could survive.

Best bet # 2: No surcharges (+140)

This bet correlates with the first one. It’s not fun to start a heavyweight fight without knockdown, but the value here is +140 (implied probability 41.7%).

Don’t look forward to Fury, who will reach a round of 16 in the second round. He doesn’t want anything to do with Wilder’s power. The most dangerous thing he could do was make a fight out of it. If he is smart and uses his skillful defensive talent to the best of his ability, there is a good chance that it will be a pretty boring fight.

Best Bet # 3: Tyson Fury Points Decision (+140)

According to the theme of the two bets mentioned above, Tyson Fury’s win by decision is the most likely outcome if the fight does not include many fireworks. Fury had built up a solid lead on the cards in the first fight, but was able to pull out thanks to Wilder’s late rally.

If he can defy Wilder’s waves, his punch and defensive strength should keep his unbeaten record intact.

Not every sportsbook allows you to put together correlated parlays like this, but theoretically this is a three-way parlay from:

Over 10.5 rounds at -140

No precipitation at +140

Rage for points at +140

… would return $ 887 on a $ 100 bet. That’s enough to fight a boring fight extremely exciting.