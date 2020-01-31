What are the massive new buildings that go up in the old Croydon council offices

Huge new buildings that rise to the site of the old Croydon council offices in Park Lane are getting bigger over the days.

Surrounded by cranes, you may have looked up and wondered what the buildings will be.

This week, the windows of some of the new developments at Taberner House began to enter.

Work on the four towers of 35, 21, 19 and 13 floors began in May 2018 and is expected to be completed next year.

The site previously housed the Croydon Council headquarters for more than four decades before being demolished in 2014. The council is now based at Bernard Weatherill House, on the other side of Mint Walk.

What the development of the Taberner house in the center of Croydon currently looks like

In addition to the main tower, buildings of 21, 19 and 13 floors will also be constructed.

But what will the immense towers really be?

Overall, it will consist of 513 apartments, 50% of which should be classified as “affordable” with a mixture of shared ownership and “affordable” rent.

Construction workers help install windows on newly constructed towers at Taberner House

The development built by HUB was designed by AHMM architects and the blocks include roof gardens and shops.

The Queen’s gardens should also be renovated with a new play area and a café.

Alex Hall, senior director of development at HUB, said: “Construction is underway in the Queen’s neighborhood and we are making good progress on completing the blocks next year.

“We are also delighted to work with the Croydon Council to finalize the arrangements for the new improved gardens at Queen’s Gardens, whose design vision was led by residents in collaboration with HUB.

“Work on the gardens is expected to start this year as we continue to work hard to deliver 513 needed homes to Croydon.”

