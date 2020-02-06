What are the Premier League winter vacation games? How many rest days does each club have? Game dates and kick-off times confirmed

The first winter break in the Premier League has begun, making history in English football.

Managers and players complained of their workload during the hectic schedule, in which teams played a large number of games in quick succession.

Jürgen Klopp’s Premier League leader Liverpool will welcome a winter break

The top clubs in England will take a weekend break in February and give each team some time to rest.

It will be a brand new feature of the Premier League season and this will mean for the major league teams.

When is the break in the off-season?

For the first time in the history of the premier class, the Premier League will take a break this season.

The decision to do so was made after consultations between the Premier League, the Football Association and the Football League in June 2018.

There were initial fears that a winter break could take place in the long tradition of a full Christmas schedule, but these concerns have not been borne out by the slight interruption later in the season.

Instead, it should take place on two weekends in February 2020.

How does the winter break in the Premier League work?

Most top leagues across Europe take a winter or off-season break.

While the Premier League has held back for years, pressure from players and clubs on workload has led to the decision to launch a new look in February.

Instead of stopping football for two weeks, the games are split over two weekends.

Four games will be played on Saturday 8th and 9th. The remaining six games take place from Friday to Monday.

There are no games at 3 p.m. on both Saturdays due to television programs.

The last game of the 2019/20 winter break is Chelsea against Manchester United on Monday 17th February. A full round of Premier League matches will be played on the weekend of February 22nd and 23rd.

Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Manchester United face Chelsea at the end of the winter break

What are the winter breaks?

Week from February 3rd

Everton v Crystal Palace (Saturday, February 8th – 12.30pm)

Brighton vs Watford (Saturday, February 8th – 5:30 pm)

Sheffield United v Bournemouth (Sunday, February 9th – 2pm)

Man City vs. West Ham (Sunday, February 9th – 4:30 pm)

Week from February 10th

Wolves vs Leicester (Friday, February 14th – 8pm)

Southampton v Burnley (Saturday 15th February – 12.30pm)

Norwich v Liverpool (Saturday, February 15th – 5:30 pm)

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham (Sunday, February 16 – 2pm)

Arsenal v Newcastle (Sunday 16 February – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Manchester United (Monday 17th February – 8pm)

How many rest days does each club have?

arsenal: February 3 – 15 (13 days)

Aston villa: February 2nd – 15th (14 days)

Bournemouth: February 10th – 21st (12 days)

Brighton: February 9-21 (13 days)

Burnley: February 3 – 14 (12 days)

Chelsea: February 2nd – 17th (16 days)

crystal palace: February 9-21 (13 days)

Everton: February 9-22 (14 days)

Leicester: February 2 – 14 (13 days)

Liverpool: February 5 – 14 (10 days)

man city: February 10th – 21st (12 days)

man United: February 2nd – 17th (16 days)

Newcastle: February 5 – 15 (11 days)

Norwich: February 2nd – 15th (14 days)

Sheffield United: February 10th – 21st (12 days)

Southampton: February 6th – 14th (9 days)

Tottenham: February 6th – 15th (10 days)

Watford: February 9-22 (14 days)

west ham: February 10 – 23 (14 days)

wolves: February 2nd – 13th (12 days)

* Liverpool, Newcastle, Southampton and Tottenham have shortened rest periods as the fourth round of the FA Cup was scheduled for the fourth round of the Premier League winter break