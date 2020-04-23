What are these celeb couples doing in quarantine?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend eat well in quarantine. In late March 2020, the author of the longing took the record of what will be announced as banana bread month (seriously, is there a soul out there that hasn’t been baked a quarantine loaf?) And offered to do some for those willing to exchange a fresh romaine bag (with all these baked goods, we need some greens). In the end, Legend wasn’t thrilled to have just enough bananas for a single loaf, so Teigen was willing to split it in half. Family first!

About a week later, Teigen moved out of the banana bread, took a bottle of tequila and tried to make some donuts. In general, one should be careful when using a KitchenAid mixer while it is wasteful, but the model is clearly used to living on the edge. In a Twitter video, she showed off her icing on the cake by creating a perfect chocolate glaze while Legend was celebrating it. “Forgotten honestly,” Teigen wrote, and at the time, it was all of us.

By the time Easter was released, Teigen had officially ended cooking. In an Instagram story, she admitted that she was generally exhausted, so Legend came in to celebrate a holiday with fried chicken, french fries, stuffed stoves and a “big iceberg.” Well, when we’re done with social distance, can we stop for dinner?