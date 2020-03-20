‘What are we supposed to do?’: Polk Point out College or university scholar tests beneficial for coronavirus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A circumstance of COVID-19 connected to Polk Condition College or university has students on superior alert as the variety of circumstances in Polk County keep on to increase.

The Florida Department of Wellness in Polk County notified Polk Point out Higher education that a pupil on its Winter season Haven campus had examined favourable for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

“The Florida Department of Overall health could not disclose the patient’s identify thanks to HIPAA legal guidelines and other regulations,” mentioned Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti, Polk Condition University president. “However the individual disclosed to the Florida Section of Health and fitness the classes in which the university student is enrolled.”

The university known as learners and professors who were in close proximity to the student in individuals classes, the president said.

“Just since that college student may possibly not particularly be in my class, that doesn’t imply I haven’t interacted with them. It’s just form of heartbreaking like, ok, what are we supposed to do?” requested Nelson Bristol, a sophomore nursing college student who lives and scientific studies in Winter season Haven.

The pupil is a 21-year aged feminine who a short while ago traveled to Ga, the wellbeing department told 8 On Your Side. The Polk County woman’s ailment was similar to that travel and is the next recognized circumstance of coronavirus in Polk County.

“It’s distinctive hearing points on the information or observing points on social media but it’s a very little distinct when it hits property,” explained Bristol. “It’s like, alright, what if that was just one of the students I had courses with, what if that is any individual that I know?”

Like a lot of learners, Bristol travels concerning Polk State College campuses in Winter season Haven, Lakeland, and Lake Wales.

Learners will resume lessons on the internet March 30 and courses will stay online via the conclude of the semester.

All scholar golf equipment, routines, and occasions have been suspended for the remainder of the semester.

Lakeland Regional Wellness introduced a 3rd Polk County case of coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

The hospital was notified by the Wellness Division that an 88-year outdated male in its care tested constructive for COVID-19.

“The Department of Wellness will notify uncovered folks in the local community and look into the achievable supply of the an infection while supplying them more course and assistance. This client was appropriately triaged by our clinical teams with the use of screening protocols advisable by state and federal organizations,” the press launch from Lakeland Regional Health reads.

