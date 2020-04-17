Asha Negi and V Skin Wealth loved years ago on the set of a sacred relationship. The couple had dated for more than 5 years and were vocal about their relationship. However there are reports that the electric couple is no longer together.

Now the latest scoop is that hope and months were quickly broken months ago. According to a report by the Times of India, a source close to the couple confirmed that the couple had divorced a few months ago but had not told anyone about it.

What! Asha Negi and v Skin Wealth broke months ago, a close friend

Regarding the breakup of Asha Negi and T Skin Wealth, a source told the portal, “Previously they used to walk often with their friends, but Asha stopped doing it about a year ago, except for special occasions. There was something wrong with their relationship for a while. In fact, both knew that the relationship went ahead as they decided to move on. It looks like they were more than each other. “

The source adds, “After saying this, they have handled the situation in a mature way. Both have not told their friends, but they are aware of it. However, they do not question their relationship status.”

Earlier, Koimoi spoke to Asha and ith Tushik’s friend and actor Suyash Rai to see if there was any truth. Rai said, “I have no idea about anything, I’m lying and I won’t talk about anything because I have no clue what is going on in their lives, and this is purely their life, even though I’m a close friend. , I have no one to comment on or do anything about. “

V Quick Wealth and Hope Negi are not the first couple to fall in love on the set of a sacred relationship. २०१ In 2017, the lead actors of the show, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were also split after six years of dating.

