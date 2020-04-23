What Bahubali star Prabhas shows is what he saw before agreeing to do any film and this is the sign of a true star!

“Bahubali” star Prabhas seeks a compelling plotline when choosing a project, and says it should be designed to entertain the audience.

“The story should be engaging and designed as a series that will entertain the audience. I think the most important thing in my opinion is to focus on my character in the film and in the script,” Prabhas said while talking about how he would take on his projects.

Before Bahubali star Prabhas agrees to do any film, it becomes clear what he is watching and this is the sign of a true star!

“My previous films worked because the director treated the film, giving importance to every minute detail and not just focusing on the big picture,” he added.

After the success of the “Bahubali” franchise, he appeared in “Saho”.

Talking about how to work in Bollywood is different from Tollywood, he said, “Every movie has its own style from Bollywood to Tollywood. At first, learning an unknown language was a bit difficult, but overall it was a great experience. “

He realized, now, “the listener decides what works and what doesn’t.”

“Fresh concepts need to work harder if done right,” he added.

Directed by Sujit, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff. The action drama “Saho” was shot in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil together. The 201 release will air on April 22;

