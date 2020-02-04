What Bears Can Learn From Super Bowl LIV | National sport

Matt Nagy’s mentor Andy Reid and the former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are finally Super Bowl champions. We believe the Bears head coach should disregard three things to see Super Bowl LIV, which gives him the best chance of coaching in the 2020-21 season finale in Tampa in a year.

1. Mobility is important: The bears should have drawn Patrick Mahomes, of course, but we’re far from it and know how to prepare chicken salad – and we’re not talking about Tarik Cohen.

Mitch Trubisky was one of the league’s deadliest quarterbacks two seasons ago. Since he suffered his first shoulder injury in week 11 of the 2018 season, he has not shown the same willingness to use what may be his best weapon.

Prior to this injury, suffered from a late Harrison Smith goal, Trubisky had 363 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 51 attempts in 10 games under Nagy. In its 18 games since then, Trubisky has the same number of transfers (51) for 260 yards and 2 TDs.

We haven’t compared Mitch and Mahomes as passers-by, but it seems fair to point out that the Chiefs are not the champions today, without Mahomes’ best three-game run as a professional – as a runner. His 24 transfers for 135 yards and two touchdowns this off-season amounted to almost half of his average rush performance in his first two full seasons as a starter.

Mahomes’ fight in the playoffs in terrifying distance situations bothered the Chiefs as he broke the back of the defenders. Not only did he emphasize another trick in his endless pocket, he also reminded the bears of an important ingredient in their recipe for the 2018 offensive that was lost last season.

The bears say Trubisky is still their beginner, and if this bears fruit in week 1, they have to hope that he will return to the pre-injury runner who is operated on after shoulder surgery.

2. Chaos inside and outside: Good news here! Akiem Hicks is barely as productive as the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, but he remains one of the more dynamic central defenders in football and returns full-time to deliver to Khalil Mack the buddy he sorely missed last season.

No Chiefs defender was more valuable on Sunday than Jones, who almost single-handedly wiped out a Niner pass game in the last two games, earning his money more than any other with 3 (!) Passes defended over the last three passes owned in the league between the hashes. Sure, Dee Ford scored an important fourth-place sack and Steve Spagnuolo was masterful with his timely, late print jobs, but Jones’ remarkable inclination to raise his hands to hit the ball when he couldn’t get home was the ultimate rush from the outside supplement.

So what’s the lesson here for Nagy? It could be for Ryan Pace, who may not have a chance to poach Jones, an upcoming free agent with gun vines, from Kansas City, but might choose to prioritize the length of the interior and / or find more options, to get Roy Roberson-Harris rushing alongside Hicks next season.

Speaking of mate: The toughest decision the bears made in this offseason could be made with Leonard Floyd, the former first division club who ended his career with just 3 sacks and earned $ 13.2 million for the 2020 team option. Nagy and Pace may want to use the 49ers DE Arik Armstead as an example of a player who, according to San Francisco’s blind faith, appeared as a gangbuster with his first double-digit sack season to exercise his option.

But that was (A) much cheaper for the Niners, who (B) didn’t have the bear restrictions.

We therefore suggest that, in the relatively unconventional ways that both Super Bowl participants found new buddies, they take more account of the fact that the Niners are trading for Dee Ford to mate with Nick Bosa, and that the chiefs are not the only ones act for Frank Clark to replace Ford but Terrell Claim Recommends Waiver.

Yes, it’s a unique circumstance, but the bears have to think outside the box to maximize Khalil Mack and can’t afford to pay Floyd.

3. Boom goes the deficit: The bears certainly know a lot about digging holes earlier – they were the worst team in football in the first quarter – but less about stunning comebacks in the fourth quarter, which of course require a goal in the fourth quarter, where they also finish last prove in the NFL.

The Chiefs have overcome multiplayer deficits in three consecutive playoff games, scoring multiple goals for the first time in the NFL’s history after the season. We have known for two years that fast and violent strikes embody her offense, but that was just ridiculous.

We also knew that the Chiefs were the fastest team in football, with elite YAC weapons wherever Mahomes looked. But we can use Damien Williams, the non-QB-worthy of the other Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV MVP honors, as our example: He was signed with Kareem Hunt for $ 5.5 million in spring 2018 for two years secure, then-rookie revelation. This is no different from the deal Mike Davis made with the bears last spring to support David Montgomery. A key difference: Williams runs 4.45; Davis, 4.61.

Tyreek Hill could be the fastest player in football if not teammate Mecole Hardman (as far as the novice revelations go), but what about the recipient the chiefs picked over Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins? It runs 4.43 compared to 4.6 Robinson. If Hill’s 44-yard catch wasn’t the main catalyst for Sunday’s comeback, Watkins was 38 yards later to initiate the game-changing touchdown.

To put it bluntly, it was clearly Pace’s right decision to sign Robinson over Watkins as the first choice. We also love Anthony Miller and David Montgomery and think the recent draft picks Riley Ridley and Javon Wims may be useful NFL players. But none of their business cards is speed.

It may not matter until the bears have their quarterback to maximize it, but speed clearly kills in the Reid offense, while the lack thereof has contributed to the many evils in Nagys.

