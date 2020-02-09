What Bears fans should know about the return of the XFL National sport

Before the XFL makes its official comeback with the DC Defenders on Saturday – led by former Bears QB trainer Pep Hamilton and former Bears College director Greg Gabriel – to host the Seattle Seadragons, we expose all Bears connections and explain the main rules changes from the NFL to maximize the viewing pleasure of the fans.

From head coaches to former starters, the bears will be represented on at least six of the eight XFL rosters. Before we go back in time – and possibly anticipate future reunions – we need to familiarize ourselves with the basics of the second iteration of the XFL, which will again be headed by WWE Tsar Vince McMahon and whose commissioner is the former NFL player Oliver Luck is.

Eight teams consist of the XFL, which runs from February 8th to Sunday of the championship on April 26th and contests ten games in the regular season. The four best clubs qualify for the postseason. Unlike its short-lived maiden voyage in 2001, the XFL mostly returns with no frills, with the main focus on the quality of the game. There are still a number of rule changes, in particular the introduction of two legal forward passports and the revision of the kickoff and punting protocol. As long as the first forward pass behind the scrimmage line is completed, the ball can be pushed again by pass. And instead of starting around 35, the kick-off now starts around 30, with the starts of the coverage and return teams being prohibited. Punts are now moving touchbacks to 35 instead of 20 to encourage teams to avoid them more often and try fourth downs.

The XFL will have a 25-second music box compared to the NFL’s 40 seconds, and an additional official whose unique job is to recognize the ball to speed up the games. And to spice it up, there are no additional points, but one, two and three point conversion attempts that start at the 2-, 5- and 10-yard line. In other words, any one-digit deficit can now be deleted with one touch.

Point spreads and betting impacts will now be included in broadcasts and the TV ticker, and the XFL aims to eliminate the ambiguity that plagues the NFL catch rule by counting each part of a recipient’s body as two foot inbounds.

For other notable rule changes, such as the lack of a field for illegal men, a five-round overtime format comparable to NHL shootouts, and changed clock requirements in the last two minutes of halftime, now called “comeback” Periods “apply, visit the official XFL Rule Book.

Let’s look again at some of the more famous former bears who are now players and / or coaches in the XFL, starting with – :: whispers :: – the 14th head coach in franchise history, Marc Trestman.

The new Tampa Vipers head coach brings his version of the West Coast offense to Central Florida, where he works with his former NFL head coach, Viper defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville. Her quarterback is ex-Georgia Bulldog star Aaron Murray, and former Bears nickel defender Demontre Hurst is a substitute for security.

Although Trestman is probably the most famous bear alum in the new XFL, the largest former marine and orange sector with the DC defenders probably resides in our nation’s capital. In addition to Hamilton and Gabriel, who oversee the coaching and staff, they also have the former bears TE Khari Lee and LB Jameer Thurman. Lee’s biggest bear award will probably cost Ryan Pace a round six draft pick a few months after he was signed by the Houston Texans as a vacant free agent. No, he didn’t go out, but Lee’s takeover announced the problems Pace would have in stabilizing the TE Corps of the Bears.

And no XFL club has a longer list of notable NFL eliminations than the Defenders, with former first and second round defenders Matt Elam and Rahim Moore and quarterbacks with bazooka starts in Cardale Jones and Tyree Jackson, among others.

Among those who will be chasing Jones on Saturday: Will Sutton, the former three-tech of the bears, who brought Trestman and the then GM Phil Emery in 2014 from Round 3 from the US state of Arizona.

After Sutton, Harold Jones-Quartey is the former bear who has become the XFL player with the most extensive NFL starter experience, a surety for the St. Louis Battlehawks. HJQ was a neat undrafted find by Pace from the tiny Findlay when the two were newcomers in 2015. Another decent pace find, compounded by the lack of other NFL caliber alternatives in the Bears position space, is WR Tre McBride via the Los Angeles Wildcats, which will receive the end of QB Josh Johnson’s longstanding backup.

Several other XFL players, including OL Dejon Allen (Battlehawks) and DB Dowin Jibowu, have searched for Bears rosters at Halas Hall. Your best chance to return to the NFL on April 27th is to present yourself in the XFL from Saturday.

