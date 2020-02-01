What Brexit will mean for New Zealand: High Commissioner Laura Clarke

New Zealand may be getting a lot of attention and better access to the UK market as a result of Brexit, but it shouldn’t expect a return to the relationship of decades past, said the most senior British diplomat in Wellington.

With the official departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union on Saturday (NZT), its trade negotiators now have a year to conclude new agreements.

New Zealand has long been touted as being at the forefront of an agreement – alongside Australia and the United States – and formal talks are expected to start in the coming months. Preparations have continued since 2016.

British High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke describes New Zealand as the “opportunity” for Brexit.

“We hope to be able to officially launch negotiations as soon as possible this year. We cannot yet confirm when this will take place, but it is definitely under discussion,” said Clarke.

It describes the ambition of a “benchmark” agreement covering not only a wide range of products, but also services, the technology sector and climate change issues.

It could also mean better access to Britain for New Zealand’s agricultural sector than the one it currently receives from the historically protectionist EU.

“I do not yet know the absolute details of how far we will go in terms of tariff liberalization, but I expect we can go further.”

She sees New Zealand as a potential test for other UK deals as well as a “useful stepping stone” for the UK in the Trans-Pacific Partnership regional trade agreement, signed by 11 countries in 2018.

Last year, British Commissioner Laura Clarke (right) made a statement of regret to iwi, based in Gisborne. Photo / Liam Clayton

Britain and New Zealand have also moved closer to the Pacific, as they are both making diplomatic efforts in the region.

The UK is opening three new posts in the Pacific (bringing the total to six) and will share offices in Tonga and Vanuatu with the New Zealand Department of Foreign Affairs.

Clarke says Kiwis will also be British winners who will take control of its immigration policies and move to an “immigration system based on geographically agnostic skills”, saying that skilled workers will be in greater demand than ever.

“I am optimistic. I have no problem with New Zealand.”

But she stops saying that Kiwis can expect additional special treatment due to their historical ties, praising current special arrangements, such as ancestry and youth mobility visas.

“Similar questions will be asked from the British point of view,” she said.

Will the relationship between Great Britain and New Zealand return to something like before 1973, when the United Kingdom joined the European Economic Community, fundamentally changing New Zealand’s trade relations with the motherland”?

“You can never go back. We would not want to go back. We are where we are. Britain in 2020 is very different from Britain in 1973 and I would say New Zealand is too, “says Clarke.

“We are not looking back. We are looking forward.”

But she maintains that the restart has already started years ago.

“There was a time when the UK, New Zealand and Australia were sort of old friends who took themselves for granted,” she said.

“I think it has been changing for some time and I think it has been before the Brexit referendum, but it is accentuated by that.”

And what does Clarke, who voted against Brexit, think now?

“We all had our own vote. I now feel we have clarity. … We are leaving, the new chapter begins and there is an opportunity.”

