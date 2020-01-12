What Businesses Can Learn From Pixar

Loading...

Pixar and Ambidexterity Policy

What sets Pixar apart from so many other organizations in the tech and entertainment industries? What contributes to their successful and consistent story?

The release of Toy Story 4 this year marks the 24th anniversary of the release of the first franchise. The franchise’s enduring appeal is a testament to Pixar’s excellence in storytelling, since the company released 21 films totaling $ 13 billion since 1995.

At one of Dent’s conferences, we explored this issue with Pixar co-founder Alvy Ray Smith. One of the features that Smith cites that are critical to Pixar’s success was what we at Dent refer to as “cultural ambivalence.”

Many successful organizations are working to foster a culture of mutual respect and commitment in many areas – making their culture interdependent. At Pixar, this translates to what Smith calls a “community of mutual admiration” where technically creative people (ie engineers) feel comfortable with – and respect – artistically creative people and vice versa.

Co-founder of Pixar Alvy Ray Smith

“Pixar is a great example of how the two guys can work together – with the same respect, dignity, salary, promotional opportunities, company ownership and mutual admiration,” Smith said. “This is probably due to the self-selection of those workers there who are actively seeking harmonious relationships with the ‘other side’.”

For Pixar, this interdisciplinary culture came naturally. Smith has always considered himself an artist and technologist. But often we see organizations with founders and CEOs who are either engineers or MBAs first and foremost. Smith worked for some time as an employee of a company with original technology and saw them repeatedly fail to deliver customer-responsive products.

However, there is hope for the majority of us who are in less biased organizations. We suggest you try one of these tips to improve your culture.

Balance your team members

Try to ensure that your team represents both ends of the arts / technology spectrum. Even if you feel the balance is right, attracting new executives with new perspectives can be an essential step in cultivating a creative environment.

Release the communication structure

Ed Catmull, co-founder of Pixar, says in a Harvard Business Review article: “Members of any department should be able to reach out to anyone in another department to solve problems without having to go through the” right “channels.

Create a safe space for creative ideas

Catmull stresses that “it must be safe for everyone to come up with ideas”. Team members should feel empowered to present plans and projects that are incomplete or in progress without fear of criticism.

Offer interdisciplinary training and classes

Pixar University offers staff lessons in everything from sculpting to writing scripts so that employees can collaborate and evaluate their colleagues’ areas and skills.

Regardless of the strategies and tactics used, it is important that senior management is dedicated to the cause and truly appreciates the talents and knowledge that each side contributes. The founders of Pixar execute art and science, and we at Dent believe that organizations that can do the same will prosper.

The article What Businesses Can Learn About Pixar by Steve Broback first appeared on Innovation & Tech Today.