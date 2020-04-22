What can Seattle and San Francisco teach us about mitigating the COVID-19 tragedy?

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

Seattle and San Francisco surpass the coronavirus pandemic better than many other US cities.

Fortune’s Adam Lashinsky and Erika Fry, in an online discussion Wednesday, said one of the reasons for the low coronavirus-related fallout in these technology-savvy metropolitan areas may be in effective government policy.

Rasinsky wrote in February on “The San Francisco Government’s Malfunction”, but as he said, he is now the only city to see COVID-19-related deaths. “I am happy to eat my words”. Each death is a tragedy, but “it’s also a public health victory,” said Lashinsky.

“The mayor’s office responded very well in San Francisco,” he said.

Regarding Seattle, Fry detailed her recent article on the city’s response to the pandemic and explained how the Challenge Seattle organization played a major role. Headed by former Washington Governor Christing Legoire, the organization is made up of representatives of major Seattle companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, Boeing, and Nordstrom.

The business consortium usually discusses local issues like affordable housing, but instead Gregoire on February 25 a meeting to address coronavirus severity based on early warning from health professionals. Opened.

“These leaders had open and eye-catching discussions,” said Fry. “They all wanted to mobilize.”

The conference catalyzed the business community to take the deadly virus seriously, and soon to see how companies could send their employees home and return to work to mitigate the potential spread of infection. Seattle explained that business leaders, government officials, and public health professionals could all coordinate and communicate the same message to address the pandemic faster than in other cities.

As of April 21, the Washington Department of Health website confirmed 373 deaths in King County, Seattle.

Fry noted President Brad Smith’s observation that businesses and their vast supply networks and international connections can play a key role in helping governments respond quickly to a pandemic. For example, Microsoft could source 250,000 N95 masks for Washington, which were stacked at the FedEx facility in Memphis. As Frey detailed in her article, Smith called the White House National Security Council contacts. “They were released by the next morning,” she said.

