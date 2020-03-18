What can urban India do to offset the risks of Covid-19 | Opinion – analysis

India has some of the most densely populated cities in the world, where people are forced to live in cramped spaces and travel daily in crowded subways and buses. With the rise of new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) – affecting more than 150 countries so far – it is important to understand the urban dimension of pandemic planning and to provide preventative and curative mitigation measures. With robust city management, India could become a forerunner in the fight against disease.

In today’s world, the growth of medical science and digital infrastructure can influence the successful fight against the spread of Covid-19. More than half of the world’s population lives in urban areas. And national economies are strongly intertwined thanks to globalization.

City authorities play a key role in developing effective and innovative methods of dealing with communicable diseases, from ensuring the effectiveness of physical and social infrastructure (water and sanitation, hospitals and health systems) to protecting ecosystems through connected digital and economic infrastructure networks.

Here’s what to do.

They, the water and sanitation authorities, must provide hygiene systems in the city. Environmental hygiene is absolutely necessary to effectively combat the spread of the virus. All public toilets and lavatories must be regularly sanitized and equipped with handwash and tissue. Public spaces such as parks, markets, and institutions should have waste management systems and a secure disposal system operating non-stop. Initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) have already prepared many cities to work effectively with this.

Second, the digital infrastructure must be strengthened and regularly monitored by the district administration. Kerala is a leader in the successful monitoring and fight against coronavirus cases. It effectively utilizes its digital healthcare infrastructure to isolate and diagnose positive cases. As part of the intensive drive, the Pathanamthitta County Administration has designed a system with a GPS system to track those in quarantine in the district to limit the movement of stray dogs. NITI Aayog Report, Health system for the new India (2019), also advocates that digital initiatives are crucial to the effective management of healthcare facilities clinically, administratively and financially.

Third, data can play an important role in improving preparedness, combating incidents and consolidating the spread of identified cases. Local authorities must regularly monitor the spatial and temporal distribution of the affected cases and the geographical proximity of the affected regions. Subsequently, such data can be analyzed to develop a comprehensive and robust system of reactions. As smart infrastructure is established in 100 smart cities of India, data collection and management can be explored and expanded regionally.

Four, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) help stop infectious diseases. NPIs, such as working at home, closing schools and limiting public gatherings, which eliminate the high risks of mass infection and carry out social distance, prevent the spread of the disease. This in turn reduces the burden on the healthcare system and saves valuable resources.

Five, strong lines of communication with the community can greatly become the first line of defense. Certain NPI activities can attract public attention and have negative psychosocial and economic consequences, especially for at-risk and vulnerable populations. Public messages should address fear, stigmatization and discrimination. The union’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently published a comic strip Kids, Vaayu and Corona: Who wins the fight? to create children’s awareness of coronavirus. The use of such early warning systems creates a line of informed and alert citizens.

Sixth, critical care beds may require health system standardization and temporary facility expansion. Respiratory diseases such as Covid-19 require specialist hospital treatment for a considerable proportion of those who become symptomatic, in the form of ventilation and the need for antibiotics to combat secondary infections. Covid-19 infection cases will require quarantine centers and temporary hospitals with isolation facilities.

It takes seven, maintaining and regulating the delivery of essential medicines and precautions such as masks, medical textiles, hand washes and alcohol-based sanitizers. On March 13, the Union government declared the hand and mask cleaners “essential goods” under the Basic Products Act by 30 June. It is important to do this to avoid a situation of demand-demand mismatch, rent seeking, collections and exorbitant prices. .

And, eight, the urban economy is likely to be affected, and this cannot be ignored, as cities make a significant contribution to GDP. District authorities can play an important role in minimizing local economic performance. Individuals in precarious employment deserve focused attention. Precautions will definitely help to keep the economic engine going, and early response can diminish its long-term impact.

A well-managed and planned urban system can reduce the risks of pandemics and endemics. India’s urban system will have to withstand change for more organized and formal development.

Although there is little or no population immunity to the virus through proactive planning and implementation, the impact of this pandemic can be effectively mitigated to effectively avoid the worst case scenario.

Amitabh Kant is the Director, NITI Aayog, and Richa Rashmi is the Young Professional, NITI Aayog

