[what-channel-is-the-nba-star-game-on-today?-time,-rosters-and-rules-for-team-lebron-vs.-team-giannis]

Need a short break from the regular NBA season? Don’t worry The 2020 Star Game is here for your entertainment.

All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet their teammates after making elections in the “NBA All-Star Draft Show,quot;. Last year, Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, so Antetokounmpo will seek revenge when the All-Star teams meet at the United Center in Chicago.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBA 2020 All-Star Game, including the start time, the TV channel and an explanation of the new format.

What channel is the NBA Star Game on today?

Television channel: TNT (USA), TSN (Canada)

TNT (USA), TSN (Canada) Live broadcast: See TNT

The 2020 All-Star Game will air live on TNT with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. You can also stream the game through the Watch TNT application. The game will be broadcast live on TSN in Canada starting at 8 p.m. ET.

What time does the NBA All-Star Game begin?

Date: Sunday, February 16

Sunday, February 16 Time: 8 p.m. ET

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.

Changes in the format of the NBA All-Star Game, explained

Unlike previous versions of the All-Star Game, each quarter will be important in this year’s contest.

Team Giannis and Team LeBron will compete to win each of the first three quarters of the game. Those quarters will be the standard 12 minutes, but they start with a score of 0-0. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will turn off and a final target score will be established based on the cumulative score of the leading team during the first three quarters. That objective score will be the total score of the leading team plus 24 points as a way to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Once the target score is finalized, Team Giannis and Team LeBron will play the fourth untimed quarter, and the first team to reach the target score will win the game.

An example: if the three-quarter cumulative score is 100-95 in favor of Team LeBron, the target score would be 124. Team LeBron would only need to score 24 points to win, while Team Giannis would need to score 29 points. The results of the previous three quarters are simply based on the individual scores of those quarters.

The winner of each of the first three quarters will receive $ 100,000 (a total of $ 300,000) for a community organization based in Chicago. The overall winning team will win $ 200,000.

NBA All-Star rosters 2020

Team LeBron

Collect Player Equipment one) Anthony Davis * Lakers two) Kawhi Leonard * Scissors 3) Luka Doncic * Mavericks 4) James Harden * Rocket 5) Damian Lillard Trail Blazers 6) Ben Simmons 76ers 7) Nikola Jokic Nuggets 8) Jayson Tatum Celts 9) Chris Paul Thunder 10) Russell Westbrook Rocket eleven) Domantas Sabonis Pacers – Devin Booker Suns

All-Star starters

Booker named injury replacement for Lillard

Team Giannis

Collect Player Equipment one) Joel Embiid * 76ers two) Pascal Siakam * Raptors 3) Kemba Walker * Celts 4) Bring Young * Hawks 5) Khris Middleton Dollars 6) Bam Adebayo Hot 7) Rudy Gobert Jazz 8) Jimmy Butler Hot 9) Kyle Lowry Raptors 10) Brandon Ingram Pelicans eleven) Donovan Mitchell Jazz

All-Star starters

Collect Player Equipment one) Anthony Davis Lakers two) Joel Embiid 76ers 3) Kawhi Leonard Scissors 4) Pascal Siakam Raptors 5) Luka Doncic Mavericks 6) Kemba walker Celts 7) James harden Rocket 8) Bring young Hawks 9) Khris Middleton Dollars 10) Damian Lillard Trail Blazers eleven) Bam Adebayo Hot 12) Ben Simmons 76ers 13) Rudy Gobert Jazz 14) Nikola Jokic Nuggets fifteen. Jimmy Butler Hot sixteen. Jayson Tatum Celts 17) Kyle Lowry Raptors 18) Chris Paul Thunder 19) Brandon Ingram Pelicans twenty) Russell Westbrook Rocket twenty-one) Donovan Mitchell Jazz 22) Domantas Sabonis Pacers – Devin Booker Suns

Booker named injury replacement for Lillard