What channel is the Super Bowl on today? 49ers vs. Time Chiefs, TV Schedule, Broadcast Before 2020 – Up News Info

Because the NFL Super Bowl broadcasts between three main cable networks, the 49ers versus television channel. Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 will be easy to find. The game, with a scheduled start time for 6.30 p.m. ET will be with Fox. However, the network coverage program starts long before the 49ers and Chiefs begin at 6:30 PM. ET.

Fox’s pregame coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET and run until the start of Super Bowl 54, which according to the points difference (Chiefs -1) is expected to be a fantastic match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

If the 49ers reach what is considered a minor nuisance, a result that most Sporting News NFL experts predicted will mark their sixth Super Bowl in the franchise history and put them in a draw with the Steelers and the Patriots the NFL for most

It would also complete what has been a remarkable change driven by the health of Sporting News’s returning player of the year, Jimmy Garoppolo, the presence of rookie of the year Nick Bosa, the calling of SN coach of the year, Kyle Shanahan and the dominant defensive unit led by SN Sale Coordinator Robert Saleh. The 49ers would become the second team in NFL history (Rams 1999) to win a Super Bowl after finishing the previous season with four or fewer wins.

The Chiefs and their fans are less familiar with this phase, as Kansas City is in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. And it’s a game called the owner. If the Chiefs win, the Lombardi Trophy returns to Kansas City for the first time since the AFL merged with the NFL before the 1970 season. Lamar Hunt, who founded the franchise in 1960 and died in 2006, helped create the AFL and asked the then NFL commissioner, Pete Rozelle, to call the game the Super Bowl. A KC victory would give coach Andy Reid his first Super Bowl and would make star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 24, the second youngest quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger) to win a Super Bowl.

With the stage for what should be an entertaining Super Bowl and probably a high score between the 49ers and the Chiefs, below is all you need to know to watch Sunday’s game.

What channel is the Super Bowl on today?

Starting with the agreement reached by the NFL with the networks in 2006 and with the last agreement in 2014, CBS, Fox and NBC, the three most important transmission partners in the competition, have rotated the Super Bowl broadcasting rights in the last 14 years.

In 2020, it is Fox’s turn to broadcast the Super Bowl, marking his last broadcast of the current TV rights agreement. This is the ninth time Fox has shown the Super Bowl. (CBS has the most Super Bowl broadcasts with 20.) In Canada, CTV has the right to broadcast the 2020 Super Bowl.

The number 1 duo of the network of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game. Buck, who called five Super Bowls, has been Fox’s main commentator in the NFL since 2002. Aikman joined him in the same year as the number 1 broadcast team on the network. Only Pat Summerall and John Madden have mentioned more NFL games as a duo than Buck and Aikman.

Fox’s secondary reporters are Erin Andrews and Chris Myers, the same duo who worked on the chain’s Super Bowl 51 broadcast three years ago. Including Patriots vs. Falcons has handled Andrews two Super Bowls alongside numerous World Series games and high-level NFL games. This will mark Myers’ second Super Bowl as a secondary reporter, a role he plays for Fox’s NFC playoff presentations, but he also works throughout the regular NFL season as the main game-by-game broadcaster with analyst Daryl Johnson.

Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino will work in Super Bowl 54 when Fox NFL rules the analysts.

Below are the 40 most important television markets in the United States and the local Fox subsidiary for each of them.

Market

Fox partner (digital / virtual channel)

NY

WNYW (5)

the Angels

KTTV (11)

Chicago

WFLD (32)

Philadelphia

WTXF TV (29)

Dallas Ft. Value

KDFW (4)

San Francisco / Bahia Area

KTVU (2)

Washington DC

WTTG (5)

Houston

KRIV (26)

Boston

WFXT (25)

Atlanta

WAGA TV (5)

phoenix

KSAZ TV 10

Tampa / St. Petersburg

WTVT (13)

Seattle

KCPQ (13)

Detroit

WJBK (2)

Minneapolis-St. Pablo

KMSP TV (9)

Miami

WSVN (7)

Denver

KDVR (31)

Orlando

WOFL (35)

Cleveland

WJW TV (8)

Sacrament

(KTXL 40)

Charlotte

WJZY (46)

Portland

KPTV (12)

St. Louis

KTVI (2)

Pittsburgh

WPGH TV (53)

Baltimore

WBFF (45)

Raleigh-Durham

WRAZ (50)

Nashville

WZTV (17)

San Diego

KSWB TV (69)

Salt lake city

KSTU (13)

San Antonio

KABB (29)

Kansas city

WDAF TV (4)

Colon

WTTE (28)

Milwaukee

WITI (6)

Cincinnati

WXIX TV (19)

Las Vegas

KVVU TV (5)

Jacksonville

WFOX TV (30)

Oklahoma city

KOKH TV (25)

New Orleans

WVUE DT (8)

Memphis

WHBQ TV (13)

buffalo

WUTV (29)

2020 Super Bowl Start time

Start time of the 49ers vs. Chiefs: 6.30 p.m. ET

6.30 pm ET start time has become common for the Super Bowl. The relatively early start time is welcome, especially for spectators on the east coast, in the context of other championships that end so late on school / work nights. (Looking at you, national college football championship).

“The Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show”, which starts at 2 p.m. ET, it will bring the net to the start for the 49ers vs. Chiefs

2020 Super Bowl TV calendar

Super Bowl 54 is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM. ET, but pre-game programming will be operational for the broadcast of 49ers vs.. Fox. Chiefs

Below you can see the TV schedule for pre and post-game programs on Fox, NFL Network and ESPN.

Start time

Program

11 hours. ET

Skip and Shannon: Super Bowl undisputed special

12 hours ET

Way to the Super Bowl

1 o’clock in the afternoon. ET

House of Super Bowl Fox

14:00 ET

The Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show

6.30 p.m. ET

Super Bowl 54

Postgame (in FS1)

The Super Bowl show after the game

Start time

Program

9 a.m. ET (until start)

NFL GameDay Morning

After the match

NFL GameDay Prime

Start time

Program

10 a.m. ET (up to 2 p.m. ET)

Postal season NFL Countdown

22 hours ET

Sports Center

10.30 p.m. ET

NFL Primetime

2020 Super Bowl broadcast options

Cable cutter should have no problem finding a live stream for Super Bowl 54. Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV and AT, amp; T Now Fox. For those who do not subscribe to any of these TV streaming services, 49ers versus Chiefs can stream for free via NFL Digital (NFL application on the phone, tablet, connected TV devices or NFL.com) and / or Yahoo Sports (mobile web and app).

Another option: anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream Super Bowl 54 live on Fox Sports Go.

For fans watching in Canada, Super Bowl 54 can be broadcast live with DAZN and new DAZN users can subscribe with a free 30-day trial.

Below are links to all streaming services for which Super Bowl 54 will be available.

2020 Super Bowl radio stations

The 49ers call from Super Bowl 54 can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the Chiefs call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and XM channel 225.

The national Westwood One radio broadcast introduces Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner in the call with Tony Boselli and Laura Okmin as secondary reporters.

Sirius XM will also broadcast the game in Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin), German, French, Hungarian and Portuguese.