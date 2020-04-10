Leggy Lesse Charisma Tanna is the highest grossing actress in the tele industry and really a huge fan follower. Yes. The actress, who also debuted with Ekta Kapoor Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahi Thi, gradually became a huge star. Although her tall and lean figure is praised by many, her amazing height has been a momentum breaker in her career more than once.

What! Charisma Tanna once lied about her height to get a role

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress appeared to have lost some project because her height was higher than that of a hero. Talking about the same charisma shared, “When I was young, I was aware of my height because every time I would look up and check, they would say, ‘Hey hero is short’ and we can’t take you because you’re tall at first.” At times I realized that being taller in India is a problem, in fact, that person should look for someone who is tall and personable. I started to lie about it being 19 जबकि, while it is 19,, Charisma admitted and added, “I thought I could not get a job in film or television because of my height. But gradually, with the development of the industry, I became convinced. I read an interview with Salman Khan who said that height of a girl is not a problem, she should be talented. ”

Talking more about the people around him, such as the prospect of working with him, Karisma said, “It’s just a subtle way of people saying, ‘We can’t give you this movie’. Then they say, ‘Why do you want to break your TV career for film?’ But, it’s okay. Usually, in an actor’s life, rejection comes and you have to take it well. At first I was hurt, but then I learned this the hard way, because I could take positive and negative reactions well. “

On the professional front, Karisma is currently appearing in Colors’ reality show Dangers K Player 2 and it is reported that she has won the show.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.