Consumers widely find personalized ads creepy and are not usually convinced that these campaigns offer them beneficial benefits. This is a finding from a recent survey by Best SEO Companies, which polled 1,052 Americans found that 65 percent find personalized ads creepy and only 36 percent find them profitable.

The good news for advertisers is that Gen-Z members, while finding ads that look like they threaten privacy, as well as respondents from any other age group, seem to see their benefits as well. 46% of Gen-Zers said personalization can be beneficial, compared to 30-36% of the elderly. About three-quarters of respondents in all age groups say that personalizations endanger privacy.

In terms of data collection, a practice that enables personalization, 52% said they were aware of the degree of data collection. But only 33% said they understand how much their data is selling. Only about a quarter understands how to access the data the companies have collected, a right granted by the California Consumer Privacy Act, which came into force earlier this month.

Despite their concerns about the volatility of targeted ads, consumers are clicking on them. Thirty-seven percent said they had clicked on targeted online ads. Search ads showed the highest percentage of recognized engagement at 48%, followed by Facebook and Instagram at 38% and 37% respectively. A whopping 50 percent of Gen-Z respondents had clicked on an Instagram ad.

Seventy-nine percent said they were always able to recognize ads. While 40% said they were unaffected, 58% of respondents said they had clicked on campaigns, demonstrating the breadth of digital marketing efforts.

What Consumers Believe About Ads: Joseph Zappa’s Effectiveness, Misunderstanding, Transparency first appeared on Street Fight Magazine.