What could Wyoming look like in 2020? | National sport

LARAMIE – The 2019 season was another sign of permanence for Wyoming.

The Cowboys have put together their third season with eight wins in six years, headed by head coach Craig Bohl. There was a hint of disappointment that came with Wyoming finishing three of his last four regular season games as the Mountain West Mountain Division winner, but the Cowboys ended the season with a 38-17 thump from Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl ,

It was the Cowboys’ second bowl win in the past three seasons. It was also the last time that this particular group of cowboys entered the field together.

Whether expired eligibility or expired transfers – the end of a season brings wear and tear to every college football team. Wyoming will have some of its defects. What could the cowboys look like next season?

As a relatively young team, Wyoming could look similar in many different places if there are no unexpected departures. The cowboys will have some big shoes that they will have with their all-American middle linebacker (Logan Wilson), the leading MW tackler (Alijah Halliburton), the top cornerback and kick returner (Tyler Hall) and the leading top scorer of all time (Cooper Rothe) can fill up on the way out, but Wyoming is said to return 73 percent of its two depths.

This doesn’t apply to a handful of players in line after the season’s injuries, including Trey Smith and Titus Swen, offensive linesmen Gavin Rush and Eric Abojei, and quarterback Sean Chambers.

Tyler Vander Waal, the successor to Chambers, moves to the state of Idaho after a three-year program. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound chambers still finished the team in second place in a hurry (567 yards) and second place in a hurry touchdown (10) among the Mountain West quarterbacks, despite suffering from a knee injury had only eight games.

The biggest questions for Chambers in his second season are health – his last two seasons have been cut by injuries – and possibly competition from real newcomer Levi Williams, who ended up bottom of the season this season and could push Chambers for the next season after one Most of the snapshots in the last two games will start the job.

The 6-5, 208-pound Williams had his best performance in the bowl game, threw 234 meters and made four touchdowns in his first career start. He could deliver all the first team reps in the spring as Chambers is unlikely to do any spring practice with the recovery, but both quarterbacks will try to do their part to complement one of MW’s top rushing attacks by increasing efficiency von a improve passing game that has completed less than half of his passes in two consecutive years.

With Smith and Swen back on the field this offseason, Wyoming returns to his top 3, including MW’s leading Rusher, Xazavian Valladay. The second child has completed its first 1000-yard season (1,265). Smith and Swen together contributed 576 meters to the nation’s 23rd attack before going down in the first half of the season with ankle and knee injuries, respectively. Dawaiian McNeely and Alphonzo Andrews Jr. should join the mix after redshirting, while junior full-back Skyler Miller has another year to choose from.

They will all run behind an offensive line that will bring all five starters back, including multi-year starters Keegan Cryder in the middle, Rudy Stofer on the left duel and Alonzo Velazquez on the right duel. Torrington-born Logan Harris and Zach Watts ended the season as starters, although Abojei, Rush, Patrick Arnold and Latrell Bible also returned.

Wyoming seniors enjoy a satisfactory end to their college careers

The Cowboys are losing a handful of passports in Austin Conway, Rocket Ismail Jr., John Okwoli and Josh Harshman, Wyoming’s third leading receiver this season. But Ayden Eberhardt, Gunner Gentry and Dontae Crow will all be back after being part of the rotation this season.

Wyoming still has experience with Nate Weinman, Jackson Marcotte, and real newcomer Treyton Welch. Marcotte associated the team leadership with two touchdown receptions, although this accounts for half of the touchdowns received among the returning recipients.

Defensively, there will also be a lot of experience for Jake Dickert, the coordinator of the second year. Wyoming will return five starters and six of his eight best linemen from a defense that will take second place in permissible points, third place in permissible express courtyards and fourth place in permissible total yards in the MW.

This includes bag leader Solomon Byrd (6.5), a red shirt newcomer who could take over full-time for Josiah Hall at the end of the defensive. Defensive duel game Javaree Jackson will not be back after 11 games after being released from the team, but Ravontae Holt, who lost to a torn ACL in the pre-season, should help mitigate that defeat once he has fully recovered. Veteran Garrett Crall will be back on the defensive in his third and final season as a starter.

The most noticeable defensive holes start on the second level after Wilson and full-back Cassh Maluia have been out of the question for the past three seasons. Wyoming also loses the older reserve linebacker Ben Wisdorf. Sophomore Chad Muma was the third linebacker for the cowboys throughout the season, taking on the role of midfielder for Wilson, who ended his career as the program’s fourth best tackler. However, Wyoming will also turn to some younger players when the cowboys start new position at the end of the season.

Hall and Halliburton were two of Wyoming’s better defenders. Junior Esaias Gandy and Sophomore Miles Williams opened the spring competition at Halliburton’s vacant security location. The red shirt newcomer Rome Weber returned safely.

Transfer to Arizona Azizi Hearn, which has two more years to complete, will be back at the corner as a starter at the end of the season and has the experience to help with departure from Hall. C.J. Coldon could not finish the last two seasons due to injuries, but has made six starts and could be at the top of the depth chart for Hearn once he is healthy again.

The real newcomer Jordan Murry also played nine games in the corner this season, and Keyon Blankenbaker will be back after a breakout in season two. Blankenbaker, the nickel in the 4-2-5 scheme of the cowboys, had a team-strong 10-pass separation and became Wyoming’s fourth leading tackler.

Wyoming will also have at least 18 signers joining the field this postseason. The cowboys could add up to seven players to their 2020 recruitment class while the traditional contract signing takes place next month. That number could include one or two more transfers, a scenario that Bohl has not ruled out after adding Hearn and Smith from Louisville last year.

Despite the loss of production, the cowboys have an abundance of proven pieces to find a cheaper schedule for the coming season. In Wyoming, Utah, his only Power Five opponent, as well as division fighters Boise State, Utah State and Air Force are expected at War Memorial Stadium. Half of Wyoming’s league games take place in New Mexico and in the UNLV. Both have new trainers.

“We have to stay hungry,” said Bohl. “Sometimes you feel like we have all these parts in place, but sometimes it’s the things that come back and bite your ass.

“It will be a big job for me as the head coach for football, to ensure that our culture stays hungry and focused, and that we take another step forward.” We still have a lot to do in our league and are looking forward to next year. “