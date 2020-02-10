What did Pete Buttigieg do?

In his first Sunday show interview for Democratic Elementary School 2020, he was a former vice president Joe Biden however, kept up his attack Pete Buttigieg by targeting its rival’s lack of national political experience.

The former mayor of South Bend was attacked by rivals over the apparent results of the Iowa caucus, and Biden’s campaign joined the fight when they published a new ad that sacked Buttigieg’s success story. How George Stephanopoulos Biden asked about it, the ABC host found that Biden had once interviewed Barack Obamas Experience before they met in 2008.

“Let’s clarify something here,” said Biden. “I didn’t attack Pete. Pete attacked me. He said the reason we’re in the problem we’re in now is in the recent past. It’s 8 years ago, Obama and I. I understand Not. “

After Biden accused Buttigieg of “misrepresenting” his file, Stephanopoulos asked the ex-veep: “Why is Buttigieg nominating a risk?” smaller than the city we’re in now. And what did he do? Who did he pull together? Does he know one of the foreign leaders? ”

Biden further argued that Buttigieg was a “different story” than Obama’s political rise. He also questioned Buttigieg’s ability to unite the African American community based on his success story.

See above, via ABC.

