What did Rihanna do for her dad when he got a corona?

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. During this time, Fenty’s symptoms became so severe that she thought she was “going to die.” However, he was able to pass Rihanna, who “checked in” on him “every day”, sent him a respirator that had not been used, he claimed. “I have to say, I love you so much,” he told Rihanna via The Sun. “He did so much for me. I appreciate everything he has done.”

Now that Fenty is doing better, it’s committed to raising awareness about the virus. “I want everyone to stay home,” he said. “This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home.”

As for Rihanna, her foundation donates $ 5 million to various organizations that help alleviate corona efforts. “When we first started this year, we could never have imagined how (the corona) would change our lives so dramatically,” Clara Lionel said in a statement in March 2020. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are from. , this pandemic will affect us all. And for the most vulnerable in the world, the worst may still be to come. “

Furthermore? New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thanked the singer for “donating personal protective equipment (PPE)” to the state. Well done, RiRi.