What didn’t disappoint you with the Caucus 2020? Iowans

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Almost 20 hours after the start of the caucus on Monday, Iowa is still waiting for the results of the Democratic Party.

Both parties used a new reporting app this year, but one ran much more smoothly than the other.

Leaders with both parities said turnout in Linn County last night was great. However, bringing all the results to Des Moines did not go as planned for the Democratic Party.

Bret Nilles, leader of the Linn Counties Democratic Party for the past eight years, said this was a disappointment but had no impact on the results themselves.

Republican Linn County Chair Laura Kamienski said they felt good about the caucus last night as things went smoothly with their reporting app.

“It was fantastic. We had a higher turnout than expected,” said Kamienski.

“Voter turnout is really good and close to our record. 15,000 in Linn County are a fairly significant number of participants,” said Nilles.

Both Republicans and Democrats can agree on at least one thing today that Iowans didn’t disappoint.

However, what was disappointing was the process of returning all of the democratic results to Des Moines this year with a new app, Nilles said: “It seemed that people who were able to successfully submit the app did not have it. However, problems arose because Users were unable to access the app through sign-in or the app stopped responding.

When district and local officials turned to the backup system to get the results on the phone, the number was overwhelmed.

However, Nilles said that the app otherwise worked well: “The actual data collection in the app worked really well. From the app’s standpoint, it was designed to be used in conjunction with the execution of the caucus.”

Kamienski said the Republicans also launched a new app this year.

“I did a couple of trial runs to practice logging in and making sure everything was reported. And again we had some people who had problems, you know, people I didn’t have Wi-Fi on my site like that that I couldn’t use the app, but we had a backup system and a phone call to report calls, “said Kamienski.

In Linn County, about 15,000 Democrats attended, while 1,867 Republicans came to the Caucus, which was still a record for a year in which the party has an incumbent president.

That means Democrats had about eight times the results they were able to deliver to Des Moines.

Nilles said he had tested the app before the Caucus evening, but hopes the system is now set up and things will go smoother next time.

“Not as much as you probably should have just to see how much the system can hold in terms of workload and to make sure everyone can access it successfully. The app was launched two weeks ago and it was quite a bit “The problem with the publication of the results will be a black spot against the caucus in Iowa, which is the first in the nation,” said Nilles.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s good. I think our national committees will have a tough fight and try to keep us in the first place,” said Kamienski.

