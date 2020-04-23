“What do you do?” How to write a professional career

Work Space is a bi-weekly Q & A column that tackles work issues that continue to occur at night. You can read all the columns here. If you need help navigating at work, please submit a question to workspace @ fortune.com.

Q: I read the last column on freelance and what freelancers can do now. I’d like to know more about redoing my background. I don’t even know where to start. I’m very bad at thinking what I’m trying to accomplish. I start a new career every 5 years.

I don’t know if I need a career or where to put it. Whenever people ask me what they’re doing, I usually just make something on the spot about what I’m doing recently, that’s important to them. It’s the only time I had to talk about who I was in a job interview and I haven’t done one of them for a long time.

-Erin

Dear Erin,

You are not the only one who struggles to talk about yourself professionally. I coached dozens of people to improve their resume and pitch, but the same thing happened over and over again. People find it difficult to explain their experiences. Many find it easier to talk about the work of others than their own. I don’t know where to start. And many are worried that if they change jobs, they may find themselves unfocused, or worse, have to start over in a new industry.

When teaching new people, my first focus is on how they describe themselves and their work. Having a clear description of your job is one of the most powerful tools you need to demonstrate your expertise. A crafted biography is a powerful way to share who you are. And in a professional context, it’s about what you do and why you qualify for it. You should focus on what experience impacted your approach.

Once you have a satisfying background, you can adapt to a wide range of contexts if you are short on social media and want to share more specific expertise, such as speaking at a conference or posting. I will. Your website. It also gives you a concise way of explaining yourself. This is not only helpful the next time a stranger asks “What would you like to do?”, But it is also a great starting point for updating your resume, pitch, website, or your presentation method . Conversations with colleagues and potential employers. Knowing your career arc is important and can give others a sense of what you care about and what you want to do in the future.

You have the power to introduce yourself in your own words. Your story is yours that you tell. We will use examples from past experiences to show how things could be accomplished. Tell people that you are passionate about what you are doing and that you are excited about it. We provide the details to showcase the outcomes, assemble the outcomes in a big way: launching projects, forming new partnerships, managing people and promoting people. Believe that working in a different industry than you used to will bring great success. If you have questions, they ask you the details, whether they caught their attention with the broad strokes of what you could accomplish.

My glad thing is one from this column of advice to get you started by explaining the work you do in one sentence. Focus on the approach you have taken and the impact it has had on your work. A brief summary can help you define how your job is defined, rather than what others want to hear. It also helps to get people’s attention without losing details. Based on your process, you may need to start with one part like your title and add more details to get a concrete description. Or you may need to perform a few passes to explain the work in paragraphs and to summarize and simplify it.

Your goal is to reach a sentence that clearly tells people what you are doing and what your approach is. I’m a columnist in a magazine and I really talk with deep empathy. In another professional world, I am a program director who identifies talent and invests in innovative media projects. You may be an event producer who designs experiences that connect people with new technologies. Or, a restaurant owner who is dedicated to teaching people about Mescal and food deeply rooted in Sinaloa rituals. All of these explanations provide a place for people to deepen your understanding and establish a root for how you work on your work.

Once you have a strong idea that summarizes your actions, build on it. Completely match your past experience, either by your approach to your work, your influence, or what you have accomplished in those roles. Again, one statement is enough. You should think about what is most important for people to know how you approach your work, and assemble it. For example, the restaurant owner I mentioned collaborates with chefs and artists at multiple restaurants to create authentic experiences centered around local cuisine and small batch products.

To create the story, build on the basis of how you define the arc of your work and your career, with more examples from your experience. Here are the prompts that will help you unpack your work experience:

How do you describe your current work in one sentence?

Think of someone who either has a good understanding of your area of ​​expertise or works with you. How does that person describe your work?

Think of a project you are proud of. What was your role in the project?

What was the impact of the project?

List one thing you’re proud of in this or a past job.

Your next task is to build your experience, focusing on what you want to do, including your current position, working with clients, and your next role. There are many things you can do, based on your experience. What do you want to do the most? Find past examples that show you are eligible to do the job. The more qualified you are to capture what you are currently interested in and do it based on your past work, the more likely you are to find new opportunities that suit your needs.

The breadth of your experience is a major asset. If you have a non-linear career, don’t underestimate the past. This is not exactly what we are doing now. People always change jobs and people grow in their jobs. Extensive experience and accountability can provide valuable insights. You need to show people how it shaped your approach with you and how it makes you a more interesting candidate or collaborator. Think about the part of the experience that tells you how to approach your work. Find an example that shows what you can offer.

These questions will help you think about how you want to position yourself.

What are you most passionate about at work?

Which part of your experience is unique to you and gives you a valuable perspective?

What experience influences your approach?

How can you show people what you can offer?

Need to fix how you present yourself for yourself? Or where do you want to go next?

If you’re struggling to figure out what you want to achieve next, start with what you want to do now. Keep track of what you do for a week at work and record what you enjoy and what you don’t want. You may need to modify your presentation to better match your current work [as opposed to how you defined your past work] or where you want it to appear . Focus more energy on the future.

Write down all this while you’re considering ways to express yourself. Your background will change over time as your experience and goals change. If you find it difficult to work on your own, or if you have the time to actually do the work, ask a trusted person to become your accountable buddy. Ask them to discuss, check in within a few weeks to see if they’ve written a new biography, and have them read when they need feedback.

Like you, I have changed a lot in my career. I have played different roles in different industries. For years, rather than talking about myself, I’ve become accustomed to getting around the details of what I’m doing now. I felt like I was missing the opportunity because I wasn’t giving more context about who I was, as I was focusing on what others might be interested in. I was underestimating myself in two ways: letting others guide the conversation, and worse, I thought I needed to convince people to be an inspiration. .

The turning point came when I realized I didn’t have to focus on persuading someone I could. I needed to get people to understand what it meant to work with me and what I valued for my colleagues and co-workers. Right now, I’m focusing on giving you a big picture of how things are done and what they can do. Reframing is a game changer for me and I think it will benefit you too. Being able to own your past accomplishments and provide people with a snapshot of what they can do opens up the possibilities of what you can do in the future, on your terms. At this point in your career, it’s not just about showing people that you can do the job. It’s about showing them how to do things and what they want to do.

Send me a nice feeling

Jen

