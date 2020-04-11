What do you need to lose while taking hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus? Possibly your life. – News – The Palm Beach Post

The medicine does not come without a certain risk, and no one knows if it can effectively treat COVID-19.

The president and some of his close advisers — desperate for the COVID-19 improvement — ask, “What do you have to lose?” taking hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a potent drug that has never been adequately studied for efficacy or safety in COVID-19 patients. The correct answer to the president’s question, which he doesn’t seem to want to hear, is that we have to lose our lives.

The president admits I’m not a doctor, but this raises the question, “What do doctors know about the drug recommended by the president?” Most doctors are aware that HCQ can be effective in patients with malaria, arthritis or lupus. If they were to follow the President’s proposal and prescribe it to COVID-19 patients, they would also like to know that it will benefit at least some of these patients.

This drug has not been shown to be successful in treating viral diseases

What is known? HCQ has been tested in several viral diseases in the past, but has never been found to be effective. Importantly, there is no evidence that HCQ could inhibit COVID-19, and there is only anecdotal evidence that it improves the course of the disease. Reports that may reduce measurable levels of the virus in patients are severely deficient, lack a valid control group, and few, if any, scientific studies were published to the public. Clinical trials of HCQ are currently underway, but will take months. In summary, physicians do not know whether HCQ or any other drug now being tested is effective or has any medical benefit.

What do you have to lose without interest insurance? Most doctors rely on the FDA to approve the label to evaluate the benefit / risk equation ‘at risk’ side for each recipe. The drug labels of HCQ and its close relative chloroquine are very clear about their risk. Both of these contain harsh warnings of the page and a half, including the possibility of blindness due to retinal damage, loss of consciousness due to low blood sugar, suicidal behavior, heart failure, possibly fatal interactions with other drugs, kill, cardiac arrhythmias, and yes, death. When prescribing HCQ, physicians expect that the risk of these potentially tragic side effects outweighs any benefit.

Physicians are also trained to use their medical skills to assess the patient’s general condition as part of the drug’s risk / benefit equation and to take appropriate measures to reduce potential risks. They know that some patients have a higher risk of side effects than others. Unfortunately, the patients at highest risk for most serious side effects of HCQ are the same as the very sick COVID-19 patients, e.g., those in respirators with low blood oxygen levels and body chemistry disorders.

Continuous ECG monitoring is one of the methods used to prevent the potentially lethal cardiac effects of HCQ and chloroquine. In many central medical units, computer-based decision support systems monitor a patient’s electronic chart and send advice to physicians when the risk of a drug exceeds safe thresholds. However, these monitoring tools are not usually available outside the hospital and were unable to protect those who may be trying to prevent COVID-19 by taking HCQ.

Special exceptions are made in emergencies

Pandemics and other public health problems change the usual norms and requirements of medical practice. When life is at risk, doctors may decide to prescribe an unproven drug and monitor the patient for any serious side effects. To enable such use, the FDA has “approved” the careful use of HCQ with an Emergency Use Permit (EUA). It should be emphasized that HCQ was not approved by the FDA as safe or effective for treating or preventing COVID-19. Recognizing the unique situation faced by physicians, the FDA’s emergency permit is for “unauthorized use of hydroxychloroquine, which is supplied from the country’s stock, but only to hospitalized adults and adolescents” for whom no clinical trial is available or participation is possible. “

Anyone intending to prescribe or take HCQ should read the FDA EUA Fact Sheet. In addition, citizens should know that the FDA is working to fix the problem on some public websites that publish drugs. Of the 49 HCQ-containing products, 15 have expired labels and do not contain the warnings found on the currently approved HCQ label or FDA information page.

In this crisis, our political leaders are grabbing our shoulders and encouraging hope. In the event of a national medical crisis, such as a pandemic, we encourage our leaders to move to medical and scientific experts who have the knowledge, skills and training to save people and not to encourage unnecessary or unjustified risks to our lives and safety.

Dr. Raymond L. Woosley is a professor of medicine at the University of Arizona, University of Medicine-Phoenix. He is president of the Arizona Therapy Training and Research Center. Follow him on Twitter: @RayWoosley