What does all the emoji hands mean? Alternatively, how to know when to use prayer hands as opposed to applause

It’s pretty amazing that I can still write – and even more amazing that writing is actually my job – given how often I communicate exclusively with emoji. Honestly, if a picture is worth a thousand words, then emoji is worth at least ten thousand. But with the myriad of choices to choose from … well, how are we supposed to know when to use them all? Take in the huge variety of hands – what do all hands-on emojis mean anyway?

The world of imagery can be overwhelming, even for those who are proficient in language. We have already talked about when it is appropriate to use the smiling cat as opposed to the crying or laughing cat as well as the meaning of any heart emoji. So now, let’s talk about a particular subset of the emoji catalog that I find particularly useful: the hands emoji. They say everything that needs to be said, and it’s a kind of subtle nod to sign language. But again, delve too deeply into the world of emoji hands and you will find yourself in a real sour cucumber. When do the thumbs deserve more than a “fine” hand? Are the hands of prayer really hands in prayer or can I use it as a “high five” emoji? That’s a lot, I know, but I’ll take you all under my wing loaded with emoji and explain everything.

It’s worth noting that there are actually something like 18 different manual emojis; As such, I’m actually exaggerating a bit when I say I’m going to explain everything. However, I’m going to explain what I think to be the ten most useful hands of emoji, so come on. Join me for my metaphorical magic rug ride. I can show you the world of emoji hands. Let’s get to the point. I mix Disney metaphors now, I know. lets start.

1. Thumbs up

The thumb emoji, also known as the “yes” emoji, is used to express general satisfaction. Alternatively, it can be used sarcastically to mean that something is not very good.

2. Thumbs down

In contrast to its more positive counterpart, the thumbs down emoji is almost never used cynically. It’s used to show disgust or disapproval, and many times tend to be the emoji of choice for f * ckboys when you cancel programs (even for a legitimate reason).

3. OK

This is probably my most common emoji. It’s like thumbs emoji, but more fun. It could be “okay”, “work for me”, “you look like a fly in that costume”, or less often, “it’s just how much I care” (note the space between the two fingers).

4. Praying hands

This phenomenon is commonly referred to as prayer or praise emoji, and as such it is used instead if emoji “fingers crossed” that cannot be explained inexplicably. It’s also known as the “high five” emoji, which makes sense if you want to be one.

5. Sign of peace

In another strange turn of naming events, Apple seems to want to call what appears to be a peace sign imoji. The peace sign emoji is my emoji to say goodbye or good night to people (I guess it is like saying “peace” or “peace outside”), but it can also be used to mean something like “just chilling” or “everything is cold And his peace. “

6. Flexed bicep

Emoji Flexed Bicep is used to denote power, power or success. In many cases it is used just as you think it will be: tell someone you’ve just worked or you’re in the middle of training. It can also be used slightly less traditionally to say “nailed.”

7. Applause

Some people like to call this guy “applause emoji”, but I pretty much only use it as a sarcastic golf spoon. Anything that really comes down to greetings should meet with your thumbs or face of some kind, so you really just want to use hands clapping to indicate that someone’s behavior doesn’t deserve real returns.

8. Upward pointing

Apparently, this imagery is meant to represent the first number or point to a question, but I’ve only ever seen it used in context once: to show someone how much you want to appear that night.

9. Boxing bump

The official title of this emoji is “Unlimited Emoji”, but please don’t say it again. Emoji Fist Bump is used in the way you think it should be used: to give someone props or to suggest that they succeed.

10. Raised hand

The raised hand is also known as “emoji” plz stop. I more or less use it just to tell people to stop, but I’m sure there are more patient people out there who deliberately use it “I have a question” or “five high.”

11. Salute to the Vulcan

If you haven’t seen Star Trek, this emoji is probably just a weird exception for you. But if you are a trekkie, you know it like Emoji Spock or Vulcan salute.