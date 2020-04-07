It seems that a lifetime ago the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would resume their royal duties. It was then in January, the video virus had not changed our world yet. However, now that Harry and Meghan have officially retired from royal duties – even offering the account to their Royal Sussex account – we have a glimpse of what the future holds. The couple revealed their new association name: Archwell. But what does Archwell mean and what will the new charity do?

What does Archwell mean?

Arshal is undoubtedly inspired by their son, Archie, but also from the Greek word Archa, or “source of action.” The couple spoke to the Telegraph saying they wanted the organization to “do something meaningful, do something important.”

Harry and Meghan had not planned to launch the charity yet, “emphasizing that they and the world are rightfully focused on the threat posed by the Corn virus,” according to the Telegraph, but trademark applications have been filed in the United States. Thus making their new efforts public. “Like you,” the couple said, “our focus is to support efforts to deal with the global COVID-19 epidemic, but in the face of this information, we felt we had to share the story of how it turned out.”

“Before SussexRoyal, the idea of ​​’Archa’ came up. We connected this concept to the charity we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” they said. “Archwell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and further evokes the deep resources each of us must aspire to. We look forward to launching Archwell when it’s right.”

Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

What will Arsellia do?

Details are scarce, but according to paperwork filed last month, Sussex are considering how to create their own charity and volunteer services, a wide-ranging site and sharing “education and training materials” through movies, podcasts and books. Is it spelling back to Merkel’s Tig days, maybe?

The trademark requests for Archwell were reportedly far greater than those of Sussex Royal. Some items that apply to trademarks – such as clothing, stationery, and the like – are safeguards that prevent third parties from earning their brand. However, there is the potential to “publish articles, journals, books, music, podcasts, TV shows and computer programs.” Awards, seminars, conferences and workshops “for cultural, sports, health, mental health and entertainment” purposes are nonetheless possible.

Will it be a non-profit?

Yes. The documents “give a clear insight into the aspirations of the Sussex,” the Telegraph notes. “[They] have officially left their [Sussex Royal Foundation] fund in the UK and its trustees for the benefit of an American ‘nonprofit’.”

When will Archwell officially open?

Not yet, and not soon. A spokesman told The Guardian: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months on their family and continue to do what they can safely and privately, to support and work with their charitable commitments ahead of developing their future non-profit organization.”

The Duke and Duchess have enlisted Catherine St.-Laurent, formerly of Melinda Gates ‘women’s and families’ fund, Pivotal Ventures, to lead her new charity, according to The Guardian. Their 15-strong team at Buckingham Palace has been dismantled and their PR is now being handled by the Sunshine Sachs in Hollywood, where it is believed their couple has settled down.

Watch this space.