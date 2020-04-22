Fremont’s 2018 office space, Waco, tells the infamous 1993 siege story at the Davidian branch complex in Waco, Texas, during which 76 people died – including Davidian branch leader David Cyrus. This includes one of the few survivors of the deadly status: David Thibodeau, played by Rory Kulkin. Of course, Thibodeau looked a lot different than he did during the program events. He is currently around the age of 50, as of 2018, living in Maine. But as a consultant at Waco, he worked closely with the décor design and wardrobe teams to accurately reconstruct the Davidian branch complex and the people who live there. (His 1999 book, A Place Called Waco: The Story of a Survivor, also served as inspiration for the series).

Thibodeau told the Dallas Observer that although Waco eventually made some mistakes, he understood that these changes were necessary to raise the drama, and was impressed by the level of detail of the program. “The chapel looked exactly like 25 years ago,” Thibodeau said, adding to the time that the beginning “is like going back in time.”

In the past, Thibodeau was critical of how the Davidic branches were portrayed on screen and in the media – especially the way in which the religious cult was portrayed. He told the Dallas viewer that he had never seen himself as a true Davidian offspring, and that while he “believed Koresh was a prophet,” he and many of Koresh’s followers did not “worship” him. To Thibodeau, Waco’s retelling book marks “the first time all parties are told in the story,” he said in an interview with the Bangor News.

All the years later, the music – something that initially linked his tibody with Cyrus – continues to be a part of his life. He spends much of his time as a drummer with his band Addict Blast. He told the beholder he still had a deep faith, and although he was no longer part of a church, he continued to visit other survivors Clive Doyle and Shelia Martin in Waco when there was a union or memorial service.