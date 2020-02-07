What does it mean when you see a “special” service listed on the London Underground billboard

It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, it’s confusing.

When you get off on the London Underground platform, rather than a list of trains all ending in one place, one item listed is a “ special ” service, as shared in this Facebook post.

Can you continue? Does Transport for London prank you? Is the train taking you on a secret route to Hogwarts? Is a VIP about to arrive?

In reality, it’s not that exciting.

We contacted a TfL spokesperson, showing them an example of a westbound central line service, and he explained that it probably meant the train was going to a depot rather than being stop passenger service.

However, from experience, I know that these trains tend to be labeled “not in service” on board. From experience too, I know that when I left by steam train from Clapham Junction, it was on the board as a special service.

So while the “ special ” service may not mean anything so exciting, it’s always fun to see something a little different on the monotonous daily commute.

In addition, we will always have some hope that it will be a train to Hogwarts.

