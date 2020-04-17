What does Matthew do after being ‘too hot to handle’? He played Jesus in the movie

Almost as soon as he arrived at the villa, the team too hot for treatment began to call Matthew “Jesus.” His long dark hair and spiritual personality naturally lent himself to the nickname, and his fellow contestants are not the only ones to think so. After Matthew left the timing too hot (filmed a year ago, in April 2019), he played Jesus in a short film called The Commissioning. It wasn’t his first role in the game – nor too hot to handle his first time on reality TV.

According to Matthew’s IMDb page, he appeared in “New Girl, Stacers,” and “The Young and the Restless.” He also competed in Season 21 of America’s Next Top Model. But that was before it was too hot to handle; His role as Christ followed.

In addition to the incarnation of Jesus, Matthew has worked on several businesses since leaving too hot to handle. According to bio Instagram, he is the chief operating officer of advertising and marketing company Dream Katchers Enterprise. He is also president of the M8W fashion brand, and has been making high school motivational talks about expression and resistance to temptation – the latter is definitely an expert, thanks to Too Hot To Handle.

Kerry Hills Creative YouTube

Besides, Matthew practiced guitar, swimsuits, published bible verses, and shared some of his deep thoughts with all his followers. You know, just like Jesus would.