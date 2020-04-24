What does “Ramadan Mubarak” mean and how to wish happy Ramadan?

Ramadan starts today (Photo: Getty Images)

Today is the first day of Ramadan – the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Every year, the dates differ – depending on the lunar cycle – but in 2020, Ramadan takes place from Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, May 23.

Ramadan is a time of fasting and spiritual reflection, as well as a chance to spend time with family and friends.

Fasting during Ramadan – which is one of the five pillars of Islam – is seen as a way of learning patience and breaking bad habits, as well as an opportunity to get closer to God.

But how do you want someone happy Ramadan? Here’s what to know …

What does “Ramadan Mubarak” mean?

The most well-established greeting of the holy month is “Ramadan Mubarak” – which means either “blessed Ramadan” or “happy Ramadan.”

The very word “Ramadan” comes from the Arabic root, ramami or arrama, which means “heat” or “dryness.”

What other greetings can be used to wish someone a happy Ramadan?

Another way to greet someone during Ramadan is to say “Ramadan Kareem” – which means “let Ramadan be generous to you.”

However, there is debate as to whether this should be used during the holy month – because he asks Ramadan for generosity towards another person.

On the other hand, Ramadan Mubarak offers a blessed or happy Ramadan to the person he exchanges with.

A scientist from Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Al-Uthaymeen, told Express: “You should say” Ramadan Mubarak “or anything similar to him, because it is not Ramadan himself that gives him to be kareem (generous). In fact, it was Allah who gave her grace and made it a unique month and time to perform one of the pillars of Islam. “

There are many other greetings that can be said to people watching Ramadan – some of them include:

Let this Ramadan be as bright as ever.

I wish you all the blessings of the holy month.

May Allah bring you peace and happiness in this Ramadan.

Let Allah’s divine blessings protect you.

Four weeks of blessing for you in this Ramadan, I hope you find courage and triumph over adversity.

Let the spirit of Ramadan stay in your heart and illuminate your soul from within.

