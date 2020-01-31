What does Thailand’s data protection law mean for digital advertising?

It appears that regulators are tied to certain dates. Thailand’s new Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) will enter into force on May 27th – almost two years after the day GDPR data protection was turned upside down. But the parallels between these laws go deeper than a similar birthday.

The PDPA is strongly based on the GDPR and borrows many of its rules and requirements. This includes several old favorites, such as the right of consumers to be informed, to access data and to request their deletion, as well as a strict declaration of consent. Unless companies can demonstrate that they meet one of several legal bases, they must obtain the express consent of the individual before collecting and using their personal data.

So much for a legal crossover, but what about the topic that is most interesting for marketers: How will this law affect digital advertising?

Move with the flood of data protection

First and foremost, it makes the task of the PDPA more relevant at the regional level. This is not a distant regulation that applies in Europe. It is a law that regulates all companies that process personal data of Thai citizens, regardless of whether they are located locally. This means that every publisher, brand or advertiser who deals with data that can be used to identify people directly or indirectly must pay attention and pay attention to it.

The legislation is also part of a broader shift in data perception and responsibility that marketers, in particular, cannot afford to ignore. Joseph Suriya, Senior Marketing Director at Tealium, said: “The GDPR ripple effect is affecting the entire Asia Pacific region, and more and more countries are passing data protection laws. This recent move from Thailand is partly fueled by the urge to keep up with legislative developments, but it is also a signal that recognition of the need to prioritize consumer privacy is increasing. Regulators know that consumers are increasingly paying attention to data usage and demanding better digital security measures, and they are creating stricter rules to meet these requirements. Marketers need to follow this example. “

While some industry players are getting tired of the relentless regulatory tide, Suriya believes this is all a matter of perspective: “Instead of looking at this new law as an obstacle, consider it an opportunity to achieve your ultimate goal: consumers that to give what you want. By meeting the demand for more transparency and control with improved data protection practices, they can gain the trust and loyalty that help build lasting relationships. “

The key to unlocking compliance potential lies in preparation. For Suriya, the foundation of efficient data orchestration can make a big difference in the ease and complexity of complying with the rules: “Before implementation, the industry must focus on applying the first strategy for data. Data management must go beyond compliance with fundamental regulations and take into account the nuances and regulations of each region in order to be inspired by well-regulated sectors (e.g. financial services). For example, brands are increasingly looking for customer data platforms (CDPs) that form the basis for trustworthy, clean data to fill their entire stack. These tools not only improve growth retention and other organizational goals, but also offer the opportunity to automate and coordinate approval. The simplification of the data flow between departments and channels ensures that the individual data protection settings and the expectations of responsible data use are consistently adhered to in all interactions. “

Expansion of the target horizon

If you leave the data frames aside for a moment, the PDPA will also have a significant impact on the everyday mechanisms of digital advertising. Nickolas Rekeda, CMO at MGID believes that stricter restrictions are critical to increasing data clarity and boosting the ever closer personalization efforts. “Every step to make the APAC advertising industry more transparent should be welcomed with open arms. With the introduction of PDPA, brands can now take a newer approach to targeting. Use data they have gathered in a trustworthy way to target users based on their interests and content that they are already dealing with. “

Over the past decade, minute tailoring for digital ads has become the standard. However, Rekeda believes it is time for a welcome change. “By applying new logic and releasing ad targeting from targeting individual profiles, marketers and brand managers can use contextual advertising to open up more opportunities for enjoyable experiences and deeper connections. Messages can be closely tailored to their specific environment, maximizing the chances of a subtle yet significant effect. If these ads are clearly identified as ads and are correctly linked to content, buyers and sellers can resonate with users on a personal level and at the same time avoid traps under data protection law. “

Put programmatic in the limelight

When it comes to the automated side of online advertising, the post-PDPA perspective is mixed. On the one hand, strict regulations could disrupt smooth operation. Programmatic campaigns require comprehensive insight into the target group and quick processing. However, since consent is required for most data points, it can be difficult to maintain momentum.

On the other hand, the inside of automated trading and delivery could benefit from some enlightenment. Kevin Smyth, General Manager of SEA at Telaria, believes that the PDPA can trigger positive progress given growing concerns about the use and location of data flow: “In a region where there are traditionally fewer legal restrictions on digital advertising , The Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) will align Thai industry more closely with Europe and focus on the transparency of the programmatic ecosystem. Transparency is always a priority for Telaria and we hope that this regulation will lead to a greater commitment to industry-wide clarity. “

To be precise, refinements to data practices will shine a brighter light in previously dark corners of programmatic trading. Smyth emphasizes, “Marketers need to work closely together on industry initiatives to ensure that every data point in the supply chain works properly and that data processors and controllers use best practices. Hopefully, this announcement – and the threat of different and quite severe fines – will encourage media companies to start strategy planning now to be well prepared for the May rollout. “

Similar to the GDPR before, Thailand’s PDPA is unlikely to be the harbinger of data corruption. Insight capture and application parameters may be stricter, but as industry leaders say, this is not a bad thing. As publishers, marketers and brands are assessed on the basis of their data processes, compliance with strict data protection standards is now essential to comply with the law and to maintain consumer confidence. Responsible data management has become a crucial competitive advantage.

Instead of resisting another regulation, the industry as a whole must address this challenge in the same way that it has dealt with many other major changes: through a mix of pragmatism and ingenuity. By ensuring that data processors comply with legal regulations and examining smart ways to maintain relevance without personal data, digital advertising can continue to survive and thrive.

Will Griffith is Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan at Tealium