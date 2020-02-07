What does that mean for Harley Quinn?

Margot Robbie’s independent anti-hero epic Birds of Prey is finally here – in all its glittering, violent splendor. Robbie plays Harley Quinn, who was featured as one of the team’s core members in the Suicide Squad, and the friend of the Joker.

Now the clown princess of crime emerges on her own as a narrator and protagonist in a collapse adventure. So it makes sense that everything that happens after the credits are rolled happens on their terms.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3HbbzHK5Mc (/ embed)

Dominated in the 2010s was Marvel, whose love was known for dropping Easter eggs in post-credit scenes. Carefully designed to set up future installments, as well as familiar character traits for die-hard fans who stayed in their seats until the lights came on, almost every entry in the MCU contained a special prologue. DC followed soon, of course.

Harley Quinn, always the joker, benefits from this worn trend. She presents her Birds of Prey audience with a small selection of bonus content. Just don’t expect major turns in the plot.

Harley continues her voice-over from the main film, initially mocking those who are so devoted that they have to wait for more scenes. Then she teases a reward and starts talking about Bruce Wayne, also known as Caped Crusader.

“Did you know that Batman f-?” She begins before cutting a black and suitably evil cliffhanger. It remains to be seen whether this is an important secret that could be explored in The Suicide Squad (August 2021) or even The Batman (June 2021).

Rosie Pérez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Photo credit: Claudette Barius)

In any case, the post-credits scene here is nowhere near as meaty as everything Marvel has released. In fact, it seems to be fun to put the whole idea in the head, which certainly fits considering the sarcastic tone of the film.

Rhian Daly from NME praised Birds of Prey in a 4-star review: “Birds of Prey is inflammatory fun, peppered with moments of warmth and light amidst brutality.”

She added: “If bloody brawls and faces cut off in front of the camera are good enough for the boys, then they’re definitely good enough for the women too.”