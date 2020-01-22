What does the death of an emoji really mean?

REST IN PEACE. Google blobs. Gone too early.

Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto via Getty

Over the years, major software companies like Apple, Samsung and Google have made countless improvements to their respective emoji keyboards. From 2008 to 2018, Apple completely redesigned the emoticons, refined their details, removed smaller and controversial ones, and added different skin tones to achieve more inclusiveness. In the meantime, Google completely removed its well-known but highly competitive blob emojis from Android operating systems in 2017 and replaced them with more traditional emojis (i.e. people and circular faces).

The death of an emoji sounds irrelevant. But the losses and changes in these tiny little emoticons that we use almost every day, as Gizmodo reports in a comprehensive feature, affect “how we communicate, what we communicate, and even how we think.” are a source of controversy.

When the emoji update for 2019 was removed, Apple removed the flag of Taiwan from users in Hong Kong and Macau, which many interpreted as an act of submission to the Chinese government. You might also remember the big controversy surrounding the emoji rifle that took place during the release of iOS 10 by Apple in 2016, when the emoji pistol was converted into a green water pistol. The change was triggered by a series of mass shootings, and of course Apple made no official announcement about the change.

“I have never seen such a poorly received emoji change in the history of running Emojipedia,” said Jeremy Burge, founder and chief emoji officer of the website, on the company’s blog.

The outrage at the removal of the weapon was a clear expression of the country’s disagreement on the issue, but many, including Burge, were also concerned about the risk of confusion and misunderstanding. No other platform changed the way they represented weapons, so those who sent a toy weapon to a friend using an Android device actually did send a realistically drawn pistol.

Of course, emoji objects like the weapon always retain their original meaning, regardless of whether they look like a light green toy. But even if Apple and Google decided to completely remove their weapon emojis, there would most likely be another object to replace its meaning. Before there was a middle finger emoji, the cactus emoji was used. Everyone knows that the eggplant emoji is a replacement for a penis, and the green-leaved emoji means weed.

While the death of an emoji raises concerns about censorship and who really controls our language, it is also a reflection of the era in which they face their doom. Last but not least, they remind you of what we really lost, and it’s these beautiful blobs.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Gizmodo