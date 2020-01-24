What does the symbol of the black labyrinth in the London underground mean

The London Underground is a labyrinth. It’s just a fact.

But it’s quite confusing to see a literal labyrinth drawn on the wall in a metro station, something I have seen many times in many places.

At first, I wondered if this was some sort of guide for TfL staff, that it meant something, perhaps related to the layout of this station.

It turned out that I was completely wrong.

It is actually a work of art.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the London Underground artist, Mark Wallinger created “Labyrinth”, 270 unique works, one for each of the 270 stations on the network.

They all take the basic form of a black labyrinth on a white enamel panel, but have a slight difference in their design.

The work, commissioned by Art on the Underground, is inspired by other London Underground symbols that have become among the most recognized in the world – in particular the cockade and the card.

(Image: Labyrinth, Mark Wallinger, Tottenham Court Road, 2013. Commissioned by Art on the Underground. Photographer: Thierry Bal, 2013)

Prior to the unveiling in 2013, Mark of Chigwell said: “It is an honor to have received this order from London Underground to mark its 150th anniversary.

“The metro has been part of my life since my childhood.

“It is surely the dream of every artist to create a permanent work that so many people will meet and this opportunity is particularly close to my heart.

“The journeys we take on the metro are unique to each of us.

“I hope that Labyrinth may be able to reflect this individual but universal experience.”

