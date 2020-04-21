What Does Trump’s Immigration Tweet Indicate?

Beyond perpetuating his have political objective, President Trump’s most up-to-date Twitter announcement on temporary immigration action probable won’t deliver substantially sizeable modify to policies or programs his administration has by now halted in the wake of the pandemic.

We still really do not know a lot of specifics of the purchase, but as administration officials advised the Wall Street Journal, even in the absence of this hottest executive order, the Trump administration has shut down nearly all sides of immigration considering the fact that the pandemic erupted in the U.S. What started off with a ban on journey from China in January has considering that escalated to an across-the-board suspension positioned on visa processing, refugee systems and border crossing. In accordance to the WSJ, the executive motion won’t handle the deportation of immigrants previously dwelling in the U.S. or visa renewals.

Without supplying any specifics, Trump has also claimed that the executive motion would help protect the work opportunities of American citizens.

While it could lack substantial transform, the government motion is illuminating on at minimum one particular factor of the President’s contemplating: Trump is possibly working with this disaster to press by means of strict immigration coverage, or he even now believes the threat of the distribute of the coronavirus is severe. The latter would contradict with his the latest marketing campaign to push for the reopening of the overall economy — a transfer that most professional medical industry experts agree really should not be manufactured right up until the risk of the spread has died down. Here’s extra on that and other tales we’re next:

You won’t come across a ton of politicians who would double down on a proposal to enable people die in a pandemic to resolve the financial system, but Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick (R) did particularly that on Monday evening when he instructed Fox Information host Tucker Carlson that “there are additional crucial points than dwelling.” We have been monitoring this kind of rhetoric, coming primarily out of the mouths of Republicans.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced that he would allow for some corporations to reopen-and seemingly didn’t notify the mayor of Atlanta or other condition leaders about it. “We genuinely are at a decline,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms mentioned on Tuesday morning throughout a CNN interview. We’ll continue to keep an eye on supplemental developments as they unfold in Ga.

