What Employees Need to Know About Employees Who Microdosed Cannabis at Work

Employers are in a tricky situation because medical marijuana is mainstream in many states. How employees treat themselves with low doses of THC [called microdose] per day and how they treat THC at work to manage their health Headache, anxiety, or pain?

Is it the same as taking Tylenol? Is it safer than drugs? And does the employer need to know?

“This is an incredibly complex issue,” said Mary Kay O’Neill, senior clinical consultant at Mercer, a human resources consulting firm.

In fact, compliance with marijuana law is one of the biggest challenges employers face in 2020, according to a survey of 700 HR experts by XpertHR, an online HR resource site. Almost a quarter say they are very challenging in managing federal, state, and local marijuana legislation in health and recreation and in managing employee drug use. -Free workplace policy.

With workers distributed across multiple states, including those where marijuana is still illegal, state-owned enterprises are almost unable to navigate this area. Employers with federal contracts should also take care to comply with federal DEA regulations. “It’s just a jumble,” O’Neill said.

Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states, but still illegal at the federal level and is classified as a Schedule 1 drug by the Drug Enforcement Administration. As a result, few studies have shown the effectiveness of cannabis for a variety of conditions such as multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, anxiety, and depression, says Reema Hammoud, director of clinical pharmacy at medical insurance company Sedgwick. .

That doesn’t mean stopping large or small doses of THC. In Oklahoma, for example, the number of people with medical marijuana cards surged to 200,000 in the last three months, accounting for at least 5% of the state’s 4 million. Meanwhile, BDS Analytics, which tracks marijuana, said last year’s sales of low-volume THC products in the United States [usually oils and food products that provide 2.5 to 5 milligrams of THC] increased by 45%, with 23 new low-volume products. Is on the market. Sale. However, their sales are still insignificant, accounting for 1.3% of the total $ 1.13 billion edible market.

“You’ll be amazed how many people are doing microdoses during the day,” said Dr. Bonnie Goldstein, a doctor who runs the Kanna Center, a medical marijuana clinic in the Los Angeles area.

The goal of microdosing is not necessarily high. Cannabis can be psychoactive, but it doesn’t have to be intoxicating. That is, it changes the perception of pain, anxiety, ADHD, insomnia, depression, etc. The effects of 2.5 milligrams or 10 milligrams vary from person to person, depending on the balance of the natural cannabinoid receptors. True patients aren’t looking for intoxicating effects, Goldstein said. “They want a balanced state.”

But how can an employer know the difference? And should they even ask if the workers are microdosing at work?

The answer is case by case. Using THC at work may be more annoying to truck drivers and bulldozer operators, but microdose receptionists may not need to worry too much.

But as marijuana becomes more common, employers are changing their stance on drugs. Many large companies, such as AutoNation, America’s largest car retailer, and Excellence Health, a Las Vegas-based healthcare company with 6,000 employees, have ceased drug testing and have zero drug resistance drug policies. I avoided it.

This happens in part because the marijuana inspection is not complete. Cannabis can stay in the blood system for several days after using the drug, even if the drug is not expensive. Many people think that weekend joints are the same as some beers.

“Many potential candidates failed the test,” AutoNation spokeswoman Mark Cannon told the Los Angeles Times last year. “Marijuana is like alcohol.”

However, employers react differently when used at work, even in small amounts. A small amount of THC may not affect others, but one can be very high. Also, without the Food and Drug Administration industry standards, actual THC dosages may vary by product and experience.

Chris Golden, CEO of Rye Electric, a LA construction company, says it has lifted its zero-tolerance policy for employees in 2018. “To be honest, I know.”

Some experts even suggest that employees don’t necessarily have to reveal their habits of taking low doses of THC during work hours. For example, if you take a drug because of high blood pressure or kidney problems, it is considered personal health information.

Not surprisingly, most workers suffer from THC problems in the workplace. Kevin, a 30-year-old pharmacist who asked to go by just his first name, took 2.5 to 5 mg of THC oil daily due to neuropathic pain in his leg due to a car accident in a teenager. I notified my employer that I would take it. Kevin said his employer is okay with the use of his medicines, but he rarely talks to others about his microdose. Main reason: There is still a disgrace with cannabis.

Kevin has a variety of painkillers and opiate prescriptions, but he prefers a small amount of cannabis instead, as they do not get expensive. “A small amount of THC at a very low dose makes pain more manageable, but not disability,” he said.

Shortly after his accident, at the age of 17, a doctor offered him methadone for pain, but he declined. When I left the clinic that day, the doctor caught up with him in the hallway. “He said,“ Hey, tell you something you didn’t hear me say. But go buy a bag of weeds. ”And I thought,“ Holy shit, It really works. “

Many employees do not reveal cannabis microdoses in fear of being promoted or fired. Still, for the past two years, courts have been increasingly close to their employees in marijuana discrimination cases.

For example, the Court of Appeals in New Jersey recently ruled in favor of an employee, paying his employer a construction company the cost of medical marijuana used to treat pain caused by workplace injuries. I asked you to. And under state civil rights law, at least 19 states provide legal protection to employees in the event of discrimination in marijuana use.

“Advise employers on a case-by-case basis,” said Dori Stibolt, a Florida employment lawyer at Fox Rothschild. “Take care. What you can decide for one employee may not be suitable for another.”

As anxiety increases, more people work from home in the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts only increase the prevalence of microdoses as marijuana pharmacies remain open under state blockade orders. I predict it may be.

“We are a society that trusts people with very dangerous drugs,” said Dr. Goldstein. “The responsibility depends on the person.”

