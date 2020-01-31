What friends can expect from CAOS, Part Four

It is safe to say that the seventh episode of the third episode of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (CAOS) left us tight. I thought the producers would give us a time when everyone was dying. And honestly, I can’t do that. Supernatural has been doing this for years. However, some salvation was delivered except for Dorcas. On the down side, the only way my blonde Morningstar could save the day was the absolute worst (and best) witch on the globe. Watch out for spoilers ahead.

It’s complicated

Please bring with me. To save Greendale and her coven from the pagans and Blackwood, the future Sabrina had to go back and save Sabrina who was cheated on by Prince of Hell, Caliban. The past Sabrina was given a clear command to return where she was trapped in hell to complete the loop of time and not to destroy the very thin fabric of the universe. If you watch the show, you know exactly where I’m going with it: the witch does just the opposite.

Instead, with Sabrina’s past becoming Present Sabrina, she goes back to hell to inform each other of what Caliban is planning. As a result, the other wins the Unholy Regalia competition and becomes the Queen of Hell. Excited, right? Except for the place where there are now two Savrins: a regular teenage witch and a monarch belly. If you have seen the Back To The Future trilogy, you understand the fragility of time travel disruption. And since I can’t stay calm knowing that the fourth part is in progress later this year (praise Hecate), here’s what fans are waiting to see next.

Two Sabrina

This is obvious. Do you remember the scene at Lohan’s The Parent Trap, where the bad mother comes out with a series of twins she has to deal with? Yup, this will be Aunt Zelda hope soon. Since someone is in a row with Lilith and Lucifer, there is a possibility that Sabrina may end up fighting Sabrina regularly. And who knows; Maybe with Caliban trying to make Earth the tenth circle of hell.

Baby on Board?

Speaking of Lilith, she’s pregnant. She claims to be a boy, although there is no reason not to trust her (he wrote sarcastically). It would be interesting to see that the Mother of Demons is facing something as earthly as pregnancy. But what I care about most is if he’s a boy. Most monarchies deserve male heirs over females. If Queen Morningstar does not end up fighting Morningstar regularly, her brother may be the one to hinder her on the road. And who knows; Perhaps the two Sabrinaes will join forces to defeat the most likely younger Antichrist.

Blount team

Back to the boring Blackwood. At the end of the season, the former holy priest has three followers: Judas and Judith’s twins and a crazy Agatha. In the end you will see him praying in another fright in an egg (courtesy of H. P. Lovecraft). Eggs are incubated and loose in the world. Blackwood intended the monster to use him as a boat, but that would be easy. It would be cool for Blackwood to do something good and try to find the creature. And maybe the creature kills him. Who knows? As for the rest of the group, the twins cannot die. that would be just tough. Okay, maybe a twin dies but that’s it. Agatha also cannot die. she must redeem herself and return to her only sister now, prudently.

About prudence …

It presents an interesting argument. He claims that if Ambrose had not stopped her from killing Blackwood (her father), then there would have been less damage, so she broke up with him. Now, Greendale’s Club Broken Hearts has won Prudence and Nick as members (as well as breaking up with Sabrina). And since Prue and Nicky are dating in the past, it would be interesting to see these two rekindle their relationship. With all the development these two have made, it’s safe to say we’ll get a less spin-off version of what they once had.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for Part Four yet. But you can expect that Sabrina will keep us on our toes for the next few days. Let’s stay tuned.