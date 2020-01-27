“Spinnin ‘wheel got go’ round …” This is the first line of a great song by the Canadian-American jazz rock band Blood Sweat & Tears from 1969. Those who remember the name of the band must be real rock, soul and fusion freaks. However, this is not about music, but about the ongoing outbreak of the corona virus in China.

Haughtiness comes before the event. Arrogant people who reach their climax often lose more prestige than they have gained. Tokyo has seen so many examples of such ambitious celebrities and politicians lately. However, this applies not only to individuals, but also to nations like China.

While victims of the new virus in Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – and elsewhere in China deserve sympathy and condolences, the speed and extent of the virus’s spread is not surprising. The current tragedy commemorates the outbreak of SARS in 2002 and 2003 when I was working as a Japanese diplomat in Beijing.

What have you learned from the SARS epidemic? What has the Chinese government learned in the past 18 years? Why has the serious handling of the disease gone so slowly again? Finally, how harmful will this outbreak be for China and its relations with the rest of the world?

What goes up must come down again. As a famous English saying goes: “The longest day must come to an end.” The following are the sad lessons from the SARS outbreak in Beijing in 2002-2003.

1. Multiply the official numbers by 10

Since the Chinese population is 1.3 billion or about 10 times more than that of Japan, I always multiply the number 10 of patients or victims originally announced by the central government or local government in China for new types of disease China.

If they say “41 infected and two dead”, as announced by the Wuhan city administration on January 11, it can be safely assumed that the actual number of infected 410 and that of the dead could be around 20 reached on January 22 more than 470 infected and nine dead.

2. Bureaucrats always avoid responsibility

People wonder how that could happen. The answer is simple. The underestimation is a wishful thinking of the bureaucrats. No middle-level Communist Party official wants to take responsibility because their superiors will never do so. The best way is to post less than the actual numbers so people don’t pay attention.

From January 11th to 18th, the Wuhan City Government made no announcements about new patients, saying that many of the people infected with the virus were recovering. Meanwhile, more patients have been found in Thailand and Japan. The users of Weibo, China’s largest social media website, spread rumors of a “patriotic” virus that only spreads overseas. Of course, no virus is patriotic.

3. You eat everything that is possibly edible

The outbreak of SARS in 2002-2003 is believed to be due to a population of horseshoe bats. Then the virus spread through civets sold at wildlife markets in Guangdong. Chinese officials only registered the World Health Organization in February 2003. China later officially apologized for its early delay.

This time, too, the new virus is said to come from wild bats and has been transmitted via Chinese bamboo rats, badgers or snakes that were illegally sold by a fish market, where animals were also marketed for food. In short, the Chinese are still consuming animals that we would never eat in our part of the world.

4. “Save face” is more important than losses

Last weekend, Chinese President Xi Jinping finally called the outbreak a “serious situation”. In 2002-2003, China’s lack of openness delayed efforts to control SARS, causing the international community to criticize China. Similarly, any abuse of the Xi outbreak this time could cost its political reputation or “face.”

The Chinese Communist Party’s bureaucracy can only be ready to tell the truth if it realizes that the political prestige and reputation of China’s top leaders, and thus their own, are being questioned. So I wonder if Beijing has learned the SARS lessons.

Former US Secretary of State Collin Powell once said, “Bad news is not wine. It doesn’t improve with age.” Because there is no “Colin Powells” in Wuhan, the response was too late. In 2003, Beijing closed the nationwide Wildlife markets, but reportedly reopened a few years later.

How long will the Chinese repeat the old mistakes they have made for centuries? Of course, we all know that it is impossible to fully contain a new virus. Without dramatically changing the way ordinary people live in remote provinces, China will most likely not become a modern civilization in the 21st century.

“What goes up has to go down, the spinning wheel has to go down.” Yes, China is now the second largest economy in the world and appears to be catching up with the United States. However, I wonder how often such deadly virus outbreaks will occur in China. Eighteen years after SARS, the country is still missing something.

Beijing seems determined, or at least for the time being, to dominate its national and international competitors. Yes, China was a great empire until the 19th century and deserves to take a higher place in the international pecking order. The only problem with China’s rise is that it is at the expense of its own people.

If a country’s government cannot protect its population from the onset of a fatal disease, there is no reason such political leaders are in power forever. As with some celebrities in Japan, “a long, careless break means that they will go up in flames at some point.” China seems to be at a historic crossroads.

Kuni Miyake is President of the Foreign Policy Institute and Research Director at the Canon Institute for Global Studies.