There has been a rapid increase in cases of domestic violence and divorce between the locks. The last is Gulshan Devaiah, who is leaving it with Mrs. Kalliroi Tiafeta. She got married for 8 years and was a shock to all her fans.

In a report by Spotboy, Gulshan confirmed the news and said, “We are lovingly divorced! We’re both doing OK. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our personal thing. That’s all there is to say. “

What! Gulson Devaiah calls it quits with wife Kalorirozi Tziafeta

Gulshan and Tziafeta were married for two years, dating back two years. Ziafetta is from Greece and the two have been sitting out earlier this year. Talking about marriage during a media conversation with a team last year, Devaiah said, “Getting married is not easy. There are always ups and downs.”

In December last year, Gulshan hinted that he would go through some bad aspects in his married life and called himself “lonely.” “The problem is, in a marriage, you can be in love with your partner, but you don’t know how to handle that person’s presence in your place. But we are living and learning. We are still together,” Gulshan said.

Meanwhile, in front of his career, he was last seen on Netflix’s Ghost Stories.

