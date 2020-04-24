What happened after Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga shared a strange moment at the Golden Globe

The Golden Globes are one of the most prestigious awards in the West. Every year, we see celebrities in Hollywood being honored for their work and there’s a crazy event going on. Remember Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘AWKWARD MOMENT’ from the Golden Globe Awards 201 from.

We certainly remember that. The most viral meme content in Hollywood history, isn’t it? So, Lady Gaga won the Golden Globe Award for Best American Scary Story: Best Actress in a Limited Television Series. As she walked towards the stage, she deliberately or unknowingly hit Leo’s ghost to get the old prize without letting Leo’s chill go.

Watch the video here:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3rkcBAzdVY [/ included]

This moment among the actors is a crazy viral meme content on the internet. Leo’s shocking response to the GIF went viral on the Internet. Reacting, Leo told the Hollywood Reporter, “Oh my God – that’s trending, huh?” He had no idea that the moment had gone viral on the internet.

Talking about his shocking reaction, Leo said, “I didn’t know what was going on across me, that’s all!” Leo is happening!

Video courtesy: Entertainment tonight

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.