What Happened at the Finale?

The Walking Dead Season 10 continues with the 15th episode of this week’s finals, and we have everything interesting SPOILER You want to know before the big premiere. Directly from the experts at The Spoiling Dead Fans, we learn what’s next for Beta, Daryl, and more.

Knowing Beta has an evil plan going on, Gabriel and the rest of Alexandrian pack up and head to the hospital which they refer to as the “Tower.” While there, some pretty big points of contention were resolved. Lydia knew her mother had been killed, and she and Judith talked about loss. Judith felt sad about Lydia’s sadness and asked if she missed Alpha. Lydia answered, saying that not everyone can have a great mother like Judith. Negan tried to make Lydia feel better too, and he finally accepted that sentiment. Kelly and Carol also solved the problem, because Kelly said she understood why Carol took action that caused Connie’s disappearance. However, we still don’t know what happened to him.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 episode 15 spoilers have arrived. What happens when Daryl and Judith go hunting? ‘The Walking Dead’ continues April 5 at AMC.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Otherwise, episode 15 became a pretty heavy episode for Judith, when the girl asked Uncle Daryl if he could find out what he was doing. He takes her around the hospital, and they find an abandoned Whisperer who feels Beta has lost it. Despite begging Daryl to let him spin, he instead killed him. Judith doesn’t like this. Daryl also told Judith that, although he could not guarantee he would never leave, he would always have a family in Alexandria, no matter what.

Outside Alexandria, Eugene and his group had their first real meeting with the Princess. He was just as silly as expected. While he helped them on the journey to Stephanie, he led them to a minefield just because he had too much fun and didn’t want it to end. He also promised them “wheels” to get around, and the wheel turned out to be a bicycle. Yumiko almost lost her temper with the stranger but finally asked Putri if she wanted to join the group.

Princess made her silly and noble dialogue debut in episode 15.

Jace Downs / AMC

Ending Beta, his initial plan was to send the mob to Oceanside, as directed by the sound of a walker in his head. Alden and Aaron followed from behind to map the progress of the mob. However, a cat distracts Beta, and they follow him towards the Tower. When the mob turned around, Alden and Aaron were captured. The episode ends with Gabriel sending a broken radio call to Daryl to say the Tower is surrounded.

So, another episode, another buildup to the final, we have to wait a while to see it. Beta reached the peak of madness at this point, which meant that his death was likely imminent, but not before he created a total massacre for the people of Alexandria. The character seems to let the old grudges fall by the wayside, but that inner peace will be quickly interrupted by the emergence of a greater threat. The Coronavirus steps have delayed the arrival of episode 16 indefinitely, so this conclusion is the best pedestrian stalker currently has.

The Walking Dead continues April 5 at AMC.

What do you think about this episode in closing? Will Beta survive through episode 16? Let us know in the comments section!