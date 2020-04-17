What happened between Sam and Hannah on ‘HTGAWM’? Gabriel’s mother knows their secret

Spoilers ahead for how to get away from murder season 6, episode 12. Vivian Maddox returned to the April 16 episode of HTGAWM and seems to have brought some Keating family secrets with her, too. Now that it has been revealed that Gabriel knows who killed Usher – and is the only witness to the crime – Vivian has pleaded to plead with Analysis to protect her son from the FBI. In return, Vivian promised to shed some information that could help Annalize’s case, and it’s about something that happened between Sam and Hannah.

Analyze, of course, was not surprised to hear that Anna’s sister was the one who “started the war” against her; Hannah always had it for her. But when Vivian asked Annalize if she knew why Hannah hated her and she simply contradicted the simple fact that “she is a sad, lonely friend who thinks I killed her brother, and Vivian understood that Annalize in the dark about” what happened to her and Sam. ”

Viewers will have to wait another week to discover skeletons (possibly verbal ones) in the Keating fireplaces, but the episode may have provided some clues. Until now, Gabriel didn’t even know he had “Aunt Hannah.” Vivian’s reason for keeping her secret? “She’s not a good person you know, honey,” she told him, adding that “she escaped from that family for a reason.”

Mitch Heath / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

There was the way Hannah’s name came up even in the first place. Gabriel played the recording where Frank threatened to kill him, and Vivian told her son that Hannah grew up knowing Frank’s family. Except for the judicial control that led to Annalis abortion, Frank was very loyal to Annalize. If he had known about this secret between Sam and Hannah, he probably would have told her by now. It doesn’t necessarily rule out that he may have played a part in that.

Given that the episode on April 23 was called “What if Sam wasn’t the bad guy all this time?” The evidence seems to indicate that Hannah is actually more undermined than her younger brother. Maybe Sam was covering for his sister at one point. Or she might not be his sister at all. It could very well be that Hannah was someone that Sam was romantically involved with, and the whole “sister” thing was just cover. Jealousy would be enough for Hannah to hate Annalize, and she could have ousted Vivian for the same reason. As Gabriel pointed out, Sam’s affair with Annalize was the reason he and Vivian split up, but she did say that “Hannah was part of it, too.”

When confronted by Michaela, Connor and Oliver, still trying to get answers about who really killed Sam, Gabriel noted that Hannah doesn’t think Wes was acting alone in Sam’s killing. “Hannah is a crazy psycho who knows nothing,” Michaela told him. But even she didn’t seem so convinced.

Mitch Heath / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

Speaking of Wes, the killer was finally prosecuted when Nate killed Javier while shaking his neck shockingly. It followed Xavier’s confession that Governor Birkhead ordered the hit that killed his father, and that she was behind it all along, until the hiring of Agent Pollock killed Asher in an effort to take down Analyze.

Presumably, then, Hannah and the Governor are working together against Annalize. The only silver lining is that a covert recording of Connor and Michaela conceded that the FBI forced them to fumble over Analyze led the DOJ to drop the death penalty off the table.

This does not mean that she is completely traitorous to death; All season 6 teased whoever killed her. But whether the death is fake or not down the road, at least it will not be through a state-commissioned execution. As for which strings Hannah pulls behind the scenes, we will have to stay tuned.