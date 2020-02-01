What happened on the key date?

The transfer window in January has finally closed after a month of endless speculation – and a rather anti-climactic day caused late excitement.

At around 10:00 p.m., the better question may have been “What didn’t happen on the cut-off date?”, As most of the expected wholesale business failed.

Cedric moved from Southampton to Arsenal early Friday

Chelsea could not land Dries Mertens and Olivier Giroud stayed on Stamford Bridge despite the interest of Inter Milan, Lazio Rome and Tottenham. One wonders why the blues even bothered to lift their transfer ban.

Despite the odds, Edinson Cavani didn’t leave Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester United was neglected in his late attempt to get a striker from anywhere.

Much of the remarkable business was done earlier this week when Bruno Fernandes joined the Red Devils and made a deal that could hit £ 67m on Thursday.

Arsenal signed defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo and Tottenham signed PSV’s Steven Bergwijn for £ 27m.

However, there was a late drama, as was customary on the cut-off date. Here are the highlights in case you missed it …

The talkSPORT moderators react to rumors that Man United fans are planning a strike

Manchester United completes shock signature from Odion Ighalo

Manchester United ended 30-year-old striker Odion Ighalo’s commitment to a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua in a dramatic late-date move.

The former Watford striker signed a last minute deal with the Red Devils before the deal was signed before 11:00 PM.

Ighalo, the Nigerian international, was a late goal for both United and Tottenham, who also tried to get a similar deal, but were rejected.

Despite the time difference and the continuing travel situation caused by the Corona virus outbreak in China, United managed to get a deal through the eleventh hour.

Ighalo has officially joined Man United

West Ham gets Jarrod Bowen’s deal across the line

West Ham signed Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen for £ 22m in a deal that went directly to the bank on the day of the transfer.

The striker was believed to have medical care at the London club on Friday afternoon, but had to clarify his personal terms before the change could be completed in time.

Jarrod Bowen has scored 16 goals in the championship

Arsenal sign Cedric Soares of Southampton

Arsenal closed the day the Cedric Soares deadline was signed on loan from Southampton.

The full-back, who won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal, will represent the Gunners until the end of the season. He then leaves Saints after his contract expires.

Soares is currently injured and is expected to pause by mid-next month.

Brighton character Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea

Nineteen-year-old defender Tariq Lamptey left Stamford Bridge to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The English youngster came off the bench and was impressed by Chelsea’s win over Arsenal in the Emirates last month.

Wolves sign Rochdale star Luke Matheson

Wolves completed the signing of 17-year-old Rochdale defender Luke Matheson.

Matheson, who scored a goal in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout against Manchester United in September and is Dale’s youngest player ever after making his first team debut at the age of 15 and 336 days, was immediately loaned back to Rochdale for the rest of the season.

Sheffield United signs the fourth and fifth January signatures

Sheffield United was the fourth and fifth player when Dutchman Richairo Zivkovic was loaned out by Chinese club Changchun Yatai and Greek defender Panos Retsos by Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund sign Emre Can from Juventus

Emre Can has left Juventus to join the Bundesliga title chaser, Borussia Dortmund.

The international German midfielder has signed a first loan agreement by the end of the season, which is set for £ 25m in the summer.

Barcelona sign wonderkid Francisco Trincao from Braga

Barcelona has signed a contract to sign 20-year-old Braga star Francisco Trincao with an incredible clause on the release of € 500 million.

The Spanish giants will pay 31 million euros for the young winger, who was hailed as the “next Cristiano Ronaldo”.

Trincao will sign a five-year contract and complete its move to the Nou Camp this summer.

The Rangers sign Ianis Hagi on loan from Genk

Rangers signed the son of the former icon of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Gheorghe Hagi.

The man named “The Maradona of the Carpathians” illuminated two world championships for Romania and is considered one of the best players of his generation.

Atletico Madrid has loaned Yannick Carrasco from Dalian Yifang

Yannick Carrasco has returned to Atletico Madrid on loan from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

The Belgian international scored 23 goals for the Spanish club between 1015 and 2018.